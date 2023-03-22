The Smoky Mountain Region Porsche Club of America will roll through Greene County on Saturday.
The annual event is a get together that includes a car show and drive around the county, according to event organizers.
Saturday morning the "Concours D’Elegance" car show will kick off at 9 a.m. in the parking lot behind Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church. The event will conclude around 11:30 a.m.
There will be two types of judging groups – Street and Touring. The Street group judges will inspect the interior and exterior only of a vehicle. The touring group judges will inspect the interior, exterior, storage compartments and engine of vehicles.
Spectators are welcome to saunter through Saturday morning's car show that is set to feature over 60 cars, all Porsches according to event co-chairman Bob Southerland.
Southerland has been involved with the car club for over 20 years.
"We are going to have people coming from seven states to this event, mostly from the East Coast," Southerland said.
However, Southerland said the public should make sure to allow the competition's judges to do their work without interruption during the event.
This is the Smoky Mountain Region's 47th time holding the event, according to Southerland, and the event has been held in Greeneville many times.
"We have had it in Greeneville a number of times," Southerland said.
Locals may also see Porsches wheeling around the county on Saturday afternoon if they keep an eye out for the sports cars.
"After we have lunch at City Garage Car Museum there will be a driving tour around the county," Southerland said.
The Saturday afternoon driving tour will take the club members on a drive across Greene County. The driving tour will be led by a local member along some "really nice roads."
Southerland said the car club members enjoy exploring Greene County's roads.
"They really enjoy Greene County. It is one of the largest county's in the state. It has some really nice roads to drive around on and tour through," Southerland said.
Southerland said that the club is excited to return to Greeneville for the event and hopes to return to Greene County in the future.
"We are excited to have the group back in Greeneville. Hopefully we can have them back next year for an event. They enjoy the General Morgan Inn, the town and the county, particularly the tour through the county's roads," Southerland said.