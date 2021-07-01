The Greeneville Water Commission is aware of the rough patches in some streets downtown, and the commission is actively working to remedy the issue.
The subject was brought up by Water Commission member Doug DeBusk during the Water Commission meeting on Tuesday. DeBusk wanted to know why there more rough patches than usual downtown, particularly on Church Street.
Water Commission Superintendent Laura White noted that the Water Commission knew about the rough spots and that they are the result of repairs to breaks in the water lines.
White then went into further detail in an email to commission board members. In the email, White detailed the work the Greeneville Water Commission had been undertaking downtown, and why it had caused so many road patches.
According to White, the Water Commission has been trying to prepare in advance for the revitalization work that will soon take place downtown.
“The Greeneville Water Commission has been preparing for work downtown by aggressively and rigorously working on our pipe rehabilitation for sewer lines and our valve maintenance for water lines in the downtown area. In doing this maintenance, we have located several broken valves that have been replaced to help with fire flow in the downtown area,” said White.
These breaks require street cutting and excavation to repair. White provided details into this process, and why rough spots occur before paving.
“We follow the Public Works Street Cut Ordinance guidelines for our utility cut maintenance,” White said.
The guidelines include saw cutting the street to access the hole before excavation can begin.
The crews then try to remove as much wet material as possible.
“When dealing with a water or sewer line, you must realize that you have a sloppy, soupy hole that is hard to get dry. It is not like regular street cut maintenance,” she explained.
After as much wet material as possible is excavated from the hole and the repair is completed, compacted rock is placed into the dig site to make the site as sturdy as possible.
A temporary cold asphalt patch is then placed on the dig site and compacted. A cold patch is a patch that uses gravel and asphalt material that is compacted together into a site, but not heated like traditional asphalt. These patches are used for short periods of time in small areas.
However, even with the compacted rock being placed in the hole along with a temporary patch, settling and sinking still occur due to the residual moisture present in the ground.
Further filling and temporary patching is sometimes required as time goes on.
The Water Commission has to allow for this settling before a permanent asphalt patch can be placed. After that additional settling, a permanent asphalt patch is placed in the site.
If a permanent asphalt patch is placed too soon, the permanent asphalt patch would crack and sink and require further repair.
White provided a time frame for the patching process.
“We try to do this within 60 days of cutting the street. This gives the hole time to settle before a permanent patch is added,” said White.
After the permanent patch is placed, the street will then be paved later on.
White notes that the Water Commission tries to sync its work schedule with the Town of Greeneville’s paving plans.
“We are also given a list of areas that are to be paved and we try to do maintenance on those roads in preparation for paving by the Town of Greeneville,” White said.
This means the rough patches get smoothed over by new pavement, and it keeps the Water Commission from cutting through new pavement as much as possible.
This paving schedule is the reason so much work has been done on Church Street from Bernard Avenue to Cutler Street.
“It is our understanding that a large portion of Church Street is due to be paved this year. In preparation for that, we have done several projects along Church Street from Bernard to Cutler,” White said.
White acknowledged that these projects and patches have been more noticeable due to their locations in high traffic areas downtown.
Widening streets have also contributed to more road disturbances for the Water Commission.
“The majority of our water and sewer lines were placed in the ground beside the roads but due to widths increasing, the road is now over the lines,” she said.
White noted that “there is no crystal ball that determines where or when a line will break, however, we do try to be proactive in pipe patching sewer lines and we also have an ongoing water line replacement schedule.”
White also said that not all the patches that are noticeable downtown are from the Water Commission’s water and sewer line work.
“There are other buried utilities,” said White, “such as gas, electric, and cable.”
White understands that the patches can be bothersome, but she wants residents to know that the Water Commission is helping prepare the town for the massive renewal projects to come, and that there is a method to the process.
“We realize that our utility cuts are not ideal for anyone,” said White, “and we continually strive to work with the Town of Greeneville to make sure that the cuts can be repaired in a timely and safe manner.”