Greene County is expected see its second snowfall of the year Thursday, and the National Weather Service says it could be substantial in some areas.
Greene and surrounding counties are under a winter weather advisory issued by the agency from noon Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday. The advisory specifically identifies northwest Greene County and Greeneville.
Snow accumulations of up to 3 inches are expected in lower elevations, with more in higher elevations.
According to the Weather Service, rain is likely to start falling early Thursday afternoon, with the precipitation turning to snow later in the afternoon and continuing as the day’s high temperature of around 40 degrees falls toward its predicted nighttime low in the teens.
The combination, and the fact that rain could wash away some pre-treating before snow starts to fall, will impact local roadways.
“Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute,” the Weather Service said in its advisory.
And the cold temperatures, with an expected wind chill making it feel like single digits early Friday, could necessitate providing aid to some residents.
Heather Sipe, director of the the Greene County-Greeneville Office of Emergency Management, said earlier this week — when the first winter storm of the season hit Greene County — that ongoing COVID-19 risks are forcing emergency agencies to “take precautions when it comes to any type of sheltering.” She said, however, officials would offer help to those who need it.
“There are protocols in place with our Central Dispatch for any individuals seeking warmth during these cold nights where the temperature drops below freezing. Notifications will be made to response personnel, they will in turn work with those individuals for warmth assistance,” Sipe said.
TDOT BEGINS WORK
The Tennessee Department of Transportation issued a news release Wednesday ahead of the expected storm, assuring motorists it is stocked and ready to clear roadways of ice and snow. Salt supplies have been replenished in all 95 counties in preparation for the winter season, and crews have readied snow plows and brine trucks. Crews were out Wednesday pre-treating state routes and interstates ahead of Thursday’s snow. The agency asked drivers to give those crews “plenty of room to work.”
“We prepare for winter weather months in advance,” TDOT Commissioner Joe Galbato said in the news release. “Our salt bins and our brine are fully stocked, and our employees are ready to mobilize in the event of inclement weather. Clearing our roadways as soon as we can is vital to keeping motorists safe and traffic moving in Tennessee.”
TDOT’s statewide 2021-22 winter weather budget is $25.6 million and includes salt, salt brine, overtime for employees, and equipment maintenance. The department has salt vendors to refill salt bins as needed in all 95 Tennessee counties, according to the news release.
TDOT currently has nearly 200,000 tons of salt and more than 1.5 million gallons of salt brine ready for use, the agency said in its release. Salt brine is a salt/water mixture used for pre-treating roads before a winter storm or to melt snow on roadways when temperatures are hovering around the freezing mark. Salt is applied to roads once the snow has started to accumulate.
When snow hits Tennessee, TDOT ice and snow removal teams focus first on clearing interstates and heavily traveled state routes and specifically target areas vulnerable to freezing, such as hills, curves, ramps, bridges, and interchanges. During prolonged weather events, crews may have to clear roadways repeatedly.
For winter weather tips, travel information, and a regional breakdown of TDOT winter weather supplies and equipment, visit the TDOT website https://www.tn.gov/tdot/inclement-weather/ice---snow.html. Drives can check TDOT SmartWay for road conditions, incidents, and live traffic cameras. Residents can also follow @myTDOT on Facebook and Twitter for urgent traffic information.