Heavy, wet snow greeted commuters heading out on Greene County roads on the first formal workday of 2022.
Rain in the early morning hours transitioned to snow about 4 a.m. Monday, with a National Weather Service winter storm warning in effect until 10 a.m.
Bursts of snow, with a possible accumulation of between 3 to 6 inches in lower elevations and higher amounts toward the mountains were anticipated, according to the NWS.
Roads warmed by the milder weather of recent days are gradually cooling off. Snow accumulation in some areas was seen as of about 7:30 a.m. Monday.
“It’s going to be a heavy, wet snow on city and county roads. So far the main roads are wet but good. The back roads and side roads may have slush,” Greene County-Greeneville Office of Emergency Management Director Heather Sipe said.
“Roads may quickly become covered by snow this morning. Avoid travel this morning if you don’t have to get out. If you have to commute this morning, slow down and arrive safely,” Sipe said.
Greeneville and Greene County Highway Department crews were treating local roads with salt Monday morning. State road crews are also active.
“Our crews are clearing roadways of snow and slush. With temperatures still dropping, there is a concern of freezing,” Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman Mark Nagi said.
As of about 7 a.m. Monday, road conditions were “pretty good,” Nagi said.
“We haven’t had any reports of significant crashes in the area,” he said.
Kevin Swatsell, Greene County highway superintendent, was out early Monday surveying area roads.
“Some roads are snow-covered. It seems as though it could worsen (but) it just depends on Mother Nature,” Swatsell said. “My advice would be don’t travel.”
Swatsell said county highway department crews “have plenty of salt and we’ve been hard at it for several hours and will stay after it. Drivers should use extreme caution.”
The National Weather Service forecasted a high temperature of about 34 degrees Monday, with lows dipping into the teens early Tuesday in some sections of Greene County.
Snow was expected to trail off before 9 a.m. Monday.
Greene County Director of Schools David McLain said in a recorded message that the three Greene County Schools ESP Program locations would be closed Monday due to weather conditions.