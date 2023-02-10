While the famed groundhog Punxsatawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter recently, flowers around Greene County have shown otherwise. The mercury topped out at 70 degrees on Thursday as a part of an overall balmy week. However, winter weather could be on the way soon, with the National Weather Service forecasting possible snow for Greene County over the weekend.
There is a 40% chance of an inch or more of snow in Greene County this weekend, according to a Friday forecast by the National Weather Service office in Morristown.
While the famed groundhog Punxsatawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter recently, flowers around Greene County have shown otherwise. The mercury topped out at 70 degrees on Thursday as a part of an overall balmy week. However, winter weather could be on the way soon, with the National Weather Service forecasting possible snow for Greene County over the weekend.
Sections of Greene County could be snow-covered by kickoff time on Super Bowl Sunday.
A storm system will bring a mix of rain and snow, starting late Saturday and continuing through Sunday night.
The National Weather Service Office in Morristown issued a winter storm watch for southeast Greene County from Saturday night through Sunday evening.
The Saturday forecast for the Greeneville area is for mostly cloudy weather, with a high of about 52 degrees. Rain should move in after about 8 p.m., with an overnight low of about 36 degrees.
Rain and snow is forecast Sunday, with a high temperature of about 38 degrees. There is a 90% chance of precipitation, according to the weather service.
There is a 50% chance of rain and snow before 8 p.m. Sunday, then a chance of snow between 8 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday. A low temperature of about 27 degrees is forecast.
Monday will be sunny, with a high of about 50 degrees, according to the weather service.
Travel impacts in connection with the storm are possible, “especially in the higher elevations, but slippery conditions can be expected area-wide as the system moves through the region,” according to the weather service.
The Greene County Office of Emergency Management is paying close attention to the forecast.
“This system could affect travel over the weekend, especially those traveling into the higher elevations. Be sure to stay tuned to weather forecasts throughout this event and make needed preparations for possible weekend responses,” Heather Sipe, county emergency management director, said Friday.
The Greene County Highway Department and utilities are also making preparations.
“We will be monitoring the situation throughout its entirety. I will be in contact with utilities and road crews, as well as (first responders), as needed, for updates and any resources that may be requested,” Sipe said.