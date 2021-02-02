Legend says that if the groundhog does not see its shadow on this day, there will be an early spring.
That would be welcome news to road crews who worked all night to clear roads after the latest snowfall in Greene County.
Most of the snow came after sunset on Monday, and crews continued to work into the morning Tuesday to clear roads, beginning with the major travel arteries.
Whether the groundhog sees his shadow or not, Greene County is not finished with winter weather as the National Weather Service is forecasting some of the coldest temperatures of the season for the latter part of this weekend.
Officials from the Greene County Office of Emergency Management, the Greene County Highway and Greeneville Public Works departments advise the public to stay home Tuesday, if possible, until snow cover begins melting and road crews continue clearing streets.
If motorists do have to get out, they are encouraged to use caution throughout the day.
“The roads in the city and county are slick. They are snow-covered and have black ice on them,” said Heather Sipe, emergency management director.
Extra caution is advised on bridges and overpasses.
“The road departments are working as quickly as they can to get the roads as clear as possible,” Sipe said. “Don’t get out and travel unnecessarily this morning.”
As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, there were 17 county highway department crews out clearing roads with plows and salt spreaders. Crews were out all night trying to keep up with the snowfall, said John Justis, Greene County Highway Department shop foreman.
Roads in the south end of Greene County, from Horse Creek to the Cocke County border, remain snow-covered. Justis said other areas like the upper end of Horton Highway are also slick.
“It’s still (snow) covered pretty bad. We are still going to work on the south side and send crews to all four corners of the county,” Justis said. “If they can stay off the roads until the sun hits them, it will start (melting)."
Greeneville Public Works crews were also out all Monday night spreading salt and removing snow. Crews continued to work to treat the roads with salt Tuesday morning, according to Willam Barner, assistant director of Public Works.
Main arteries such as 11E Bypass were mostly clear Tuesday morning, Barner said. However, side roads remained snow covered and slick in many places, he said, as crews continue to work to get to them. The town’s snow removal plan involves clearing main arteries and then focusing on secondary streets.
In town, Barner said it appears about 3 inches may have fallen with most of that accumulation coming overnight.
The National Weather Service was beginning to receive snowfall reports this morning, and the only one from Greene County thus far was a report of 2 inches from Chuckey, said Allan Diegan, a meteorologist in the regional office in Morristown.
“We may seem some snow flurries throughout the day, but as for meaningful accumulation, we don’t expect to receive any more,” he said.
Snowfall accumulation reports have varied from an inch in Morristown to three to four inches in more mountainous areas such as Cosby and Hampton, Diegan said. The most thus far was reported at Mt. Leconte in the Great Smoky Mountains, with 7 inches.
Temperatures will be cold for the day with highs forecast in the 30s.Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, but similar temperatures for the day. The thermometer will dip to 19 degrees on Wednesday night.
The cold temperatures are not out of the long term forecast. Some of the coldest temperatures of the winter thus far are forecast for the latter part of the weekend, Diegan said.
On Sunday, the highs will be in the 30s, but the overnight temperatures are to drop into the lower teens, the coldest temperatures since the snowfall at Christmas, he said. The forecast calls for a high temperature Monday around 27 degrees.
Some snow is also forecast for Saturday night and Sunday, but less than a 50% chance both days.
Thursday may be the warmest day of the week with temperatures forecast to reach 47 under cloudy skies, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Rain returns to the forecast for Thursday night and Friday with temperatures reaching 44 degrees that day. That precipitation could turn to snow overnight Friday, but temperatures are to warm into the 40s on Saturday.