Development strategies to help ensure success in the Communities That Care program was the topic of a presentation Thursday to the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition.
Capetra Parker, a CTC specialist and Evidence2Success coach with the University of Washington Social Development Research Group, offered community prevention strategies that can be applied to Greene County’s CTC effort.
Her topic was “Social Development Strategy.”
Evidence2Success assists communities in assessing and improving the well-being of children and young people through evidence-based programs.
The Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition’s CTC program is conducted through a grant from PROMPT TN — Preventing Rural Opioid Misuse through Partnerships & Training.
The program is designed to increase understanding of underlying causes of opioid misuse, with the goal of preventing addiction and to address the opioid epidemic.
“One pillar is risk and protection factors,” Parker said. “We want to increase protective factors in our community, and we want to reduce risk factors.”
One goal is for potentially at-risk youth “to have healthy relationships with peers and adults in the community” to prevent contact with others who may expose them to drugs, she said.
Providing opportunities to youth to help develop responsibility and discipline, along with recognition for engaging in those opportunities, is important, Parker said.
“We know by research they are more likely to engage in positive behavior,” Parker said.
CTC encourages behaviors such as cognitive and emotional competence, social and behavioral competence, belief in the future, self-determination, pro-social norms and spirituality, Parker said.
Within the family, school and community, youth can be encouraged through opportunities for positive social involvement, recognition for positive behavior and “bonding to pro-social others,” Parker said.
There is strong evidence social development strategy works, Parker said.
She cited some examples “of evidence-based practices and how they fit,” including positive greetings at the door at school and offering students “acceptable choices” in different situations to encourage bonding with adults.
The actions help shape “what behaviors you want them to display and what behaviors you want them to avoid,” Parker said.
After positive behaviors are instilled, the CTC program helps promote “shared clear standards in alignment with your community’s priorities,” Parker said.
“Be intentional and specific to communicate what behaviors you want young people to display and what you want them to avoid,” she said. “You want to try to reach as many (young people) as possible, not just those who have that red light going on over them.”
Linda Flanagan, an anti-drug coalition member and program assistant for Greene County Extension who is coordinator of the Tennessee PROMPT program, has been working with Parker as the Greene County CTC program takes shape.
CTC Community Board members have been involved in implementing a Life Skills Training program in Greene County middle schools.
An outreach effort of the Social Development Research Group in the School of Social Work at the University of Washington, which Parker is affiliated with, helps provide guidance.
“One of the middle schools chose to incorporate the program into their curriculum this fall. The board is hopeful that the results of this school’s efforts will lead the others into adopting the same program in the future,” Flanagan said.
Wendy Peay, anti-drug coalition and CTC board member who is executive director of the United Way of Greene County, said the CTC is ready to implement its Strengthening Families program, which will start with 10 families. The program includes one session per week for seven weeks for participating families.
The goal is “for those families to practice social development strategies,” Peay said.
The CTC board is seeking families to be involved in the Strengthening Families program.
For information about the Communities That Care program or the Strengthening Families 10-14 program, contact Flanagan at lflanagan@utk.edu or Lamanda Weston at lweston@utk.edu.