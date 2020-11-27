McDonald’s is launching a new social media challenge that will benefit families that use the Ronald McDonald House Charities when their child becomes critically ill or injured.
To rally much-needed support and awareness for the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), now through Dec. 31, McDonald’s will give $100 in an individual’s name as part of its $100 million commitment over five years, according to a release from the restaurant company.
To participate, individuals are to post a photo or video making the RMHC heart symbol (or another supportive message) to Instagram, Twitter, TikTok or Facebook using #HereForRMHC.
For more than four decades, the RMHC has supported families with sick and injured children by providing vital resources and helping them stay together during treatment. In an average year, RMHC raises millions thanks to generous donors including McDonald’s customers, employees and franchisees, the release stated.
However, 2020 has been no average year, and donations to the organization are down due to the pandemic.
“Here at McDonald’s, we believe there’s a difference between being in a community and being part of one. As a company made up of more than 39,000 restaurants around the world, supporting our communities is in our DNA,” said McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski.
“I’ve been so inspired by the way RMHC is there for families, day and in and day out, during the most difficult times in their lives — that’s what being part of a community is all about.” he continued. “That’s why we’re so proud to support this wonderful organization now and into the future.”
The #HereForRMHC challenge ends on Dec. 31. To make the RMHC heart symbol:
- Build the house by forming a diamond with both hands.
- Show the chimney by pointing a pinky finger up.
- Form the heart into it by pushing both index fingers down.