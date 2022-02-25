A Mosheim man washed away in surging Lick Creek early Friday following an attempted traffic stop was charged with felony counts of evading arrest and reckless endangerment.
Chad D. Gray, 40, of 1255 Goodman Loop, was seen about 12:15 a.m. Friday driving a sport utility vehicle in the center of Elmer Hayes Road. The SUV also had an expired registration tag and a traffic stop was attempted at the intersection of Wildwood and Gilbreath Mill roads, sheriff’s Deputy Cody Travis said in a report.
The SUV stopped briefly, then attempted to flee by turning right onto Gilbreath Mill Road heading toward Iron Bridge Road.
“The roadway was completely flooded on Gilbreath Mill Road just before Iron Bridge Road. The vehicle did not stop or slow down and then collided with the water in the roadway,” the report said.
Gray “immediately went out the driver’s window and himself and the vehicle began to float down the creek.”
Lick Creek had flooded into a field in the 100 block of Gilbreath Mill Road and Gray “was struggling to keep his head above water as deputies were attempting to get through fences to get to him,” the report said.
“Deputies were struggling to get to the suspect and putting their well-being at risk due to the suspect’s recklessness,” it continued.
Gray eventually found a spot where his feet touched the ground “and finally came out of the water and was placed into custody,” the report said.
Gray was also charged with driving on a suspended license.
The 2006 Ford Explorer that Gray was driving “went completely under water and was unable to be seen once the suspect was out of the water,” the report said.
The SUV “was not recovered and was not able to be recovered,” the report added. The Greene County Office of Emergency Management was notified. The EMA office reported Friday morning the white SUV was in the water at 165 Gilbreath Mill Road and would remain there until the creek recedes.
Gray was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.