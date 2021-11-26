Neighbors living along Ball Road and others in Tusculum have been in the dark about a solar panel farm in development on an 82-acre parcel of land that also borders Afton Road and East Andrew Johnson Highway.
Information about the project will be provided by Nashville-based Silicon Ranch Corp. at a public meeting set for 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 at Chuckey-Doak High School.
The solar farm will be operated by Silicon Ranch, which will have company officials at the Dec. 7 informational meeting. The company is a subsidiary of Shell Energy. Silicon Ranch “is the U.S. solar platform for Shell and one of the largest independent solar power producers in the country,” according to the company website.
It operates more than 140 solar farms across 14 states from New York to California, including the first large-scale solar projects in Tennessee, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi.
Greeneville Light & Power System will purchase electricity generated by an array of solar panels to be located on the property, utility president and CEO Chuck Bowlin said this week.
The site is on farmland owned for many years by the Jeffers family. Neighbors recently noticed land development activities there.
Rick Fancher, who lives on Norton Road off Ball Road, asked Tusculum officials about the project at the October meeting of the city Board of Mayor and Commissioners. Mayor Alan Corley said Monday night at the board’s most recent meeting that Silcon Ranch had not contacted the city.
“They have not approached us at all,” Corley said. “We’ve just got to find out more about it.”
Neighbors owning land adjacent to the proposed solar farm said this week they are not necessarily opposed to the operation, but would like more information.
“This is a point where things are just starting on it and there are just so many questions,” Fancher said. “When I started to get concerned about, I got to wondering, does anybody know about this, and I started asking about it. Nobody, but nobody, knew about it.”
Fancher recently noticed surveyors working at the property and saw I-beams being erected in one area.
“There was zero information that was given on this at the time,” he said.
Fancher said he has since been contacted by Silicon Ranch.
“It was a short conversation. I said, “If something like this happens, you need to be informing people,’” Fancher said.
Shortly afterward, the informational meeting was announced by the company.
Kenneth Norton’s family owns about 60 acres of farmland off Ball Road that adjoins the solar farm project.
Norton also spoke with a surveyor working on the land about two weeks ago.
Norton said some neighbors wondered if the solar farm would affect land values.
“I don’t know that it hurts us for any reason. We’re not really vocal against it,” he said.
The Tusculum project is one of four prospective locations being looked at by Silicon Ranch in Greene County, Bowlin said. Other properties are located on about 120 acres on Old Snapps Ferry Road, on Reed Road off of Rogersville Road and a fourth site, all in the unincorprated section of Greene County, Bowlin said.
He said the Tusculum solar farm would generate about 4.75 megawatts of electricity that would be fed into the power grid used by GLPS customers. If all four locations in Greene County being developed by Silicon Ranch were producing electricity, it would amount to about 17 megawatts of solar power generation, Bowlin said.
By comparison, he said a typical utility electricity-generating substation has a production capacity of about 20 megawatts of power.
Solar farms use solar panels to store sunlight to generate power. Using the ground-mounted solar panels, solar farms effectively operate as power plants. Solar power is being increasingly relied upon as one source of renewable energy as concerns about the effects of climate change grow.
Greeneville Light & Power System has been involved in conversation with Silicon Ranch since last year about channeling solar power into its electrical grid. In November 2020, the GLPS board of directors approved power purchase agreements with the company.
The GLPS board authorized Bowlin to sign agreements once specific locations are set. GLPS signed a contract earlier in 2020 with the Tennessee Valley Authority that allows the local power company to generate up to 5% of the electricity it distributes through “green” sources such as solar.
The agreement allows a utility the option to invest in what it would need to generate power or partner with a third party that would produce the electricity.
In November 2020, Silicon Ranch estimated it could need two to four sites for solar panels, Bowlin said. As of last year, Silicon Ranch was working with more than 35 local utilities in the TVA region to provide them with solar power.
Bowlin said the Dec. 7 informational meeting will be held “to meet with all the neighbors and address the project before they start to do the work.”
The Tusculum project remains in the design phases, he said.
“They are determining the best use for the property. They are pretty far along in the process, but nothing is in place yet,” Bowlin said. “Their plans are to have it up and operating by December of 2022.”
Bowlin said solar-generated power is friendly to the environment and it is less expensive than electricity purchased from the TVA.
“Ultimately, I think it is going to be good for Greene County. There are some companies and customers that have a desire to (use) green power,” he said.
Bowlin said solar farms can provide industrial customers with options to buy locally generated renewable energy credits.
Silicon Ranch will sell power from the project, but GLPS will receive the renewable energy credits. Once a company owns an REC, it owns the “green” power that it represents, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
By showing it uses renewable energy, a company can demonstrate it meets an objective to decrease its carbon footprint and impact on the environment, a topic increasingly emphasized in the past year.
Silicon Ranch began looking in 2020 in Greene County for topographically suitable sites for the solar panels. The company also sought locations that would be economically and logistically suitable to connect to GLPS’s power grid.
A Silicon Ranch spokeswoman said this week that the Dec. 7 community meeting will allow company representatives “to engage with the community and ask questions they have.”
“Really, our hope is to have a discussion and understand about their questions and concerns about solar,” said Gina Brown, Silicon Ranch director of economic and community development.
Brown said the proposed Tusculum solar farm remains a work in progress.
“People think they might see solar panels tomorrow. We have a lot of parameters to (navigate) with each particular spot,” she said. “A lot of different processes are running parallel right now.”
Part of the property is zoned M-1, for general industrial, and part is zoned R-1, or low-density residential. Corley said the project would have to be reviewed by the Tusculum Planning Commission and receive approval from the city Board of Mayor and Commissioners after a public hearing is held.
“I would say we are still in the early stages and we try to communicate with as many people as possible,” Brown said. “We’re not at the stage yet where we know what the layout is going to be.” She added that Silicon Ranch solar farms are “secure facilities with fencing.”
“The main goal is to keep the land as natural as possible for the duration of the project,” she said.
Dylan Hall, Silicon Farms project development manager, will be at the Dec. 7 meeting with Brown. Hall said once agreements are signed with utilities like GLPS, the company begins looking for suitable sites.
“A lot of it is utility-driven,” Hall said.
Brown said the public will also have a virtual meeting option at noon on Dec. 9.
The informational meetings will include educational components.
“You hear about solar a lot now. With renewable energy, there’s still an education factor in place,” Brown said.
Solar farms won’t create many local jobs, but Brown said local companies will be engaged to build any solar installations in Greene County. Property tax revenue will also be generated for Greene County. Tusculum does not have a property tax.
“We’re looking forward to meeting with people and also getting to know Greene County better,” Brown said.