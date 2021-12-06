A public informational meeting about a proposed solar energy farm in Tusculum will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Chuckey-Doak High School, 365 Ripley Island Road, Afton.
The project on about 82 acres of land bordering Ball Road, Afton Road and East Andrew Johnson Highway is under development by the Nashville-based Silicon Ranch Corp.
Company officials will be on hand at the meeting to answer questions from the public about the project.
Silicon Ranch is a subsidiary of Shell Energy and one of the largest independent solar power producers in the country. Three other properties in unincorporated sections of Greene County are also being looked at as potential locations of solar farms that would generate energy to be sold to Greenevile Light & Power System and fed into the power grid.
Interested parties also have the option of participating in a virtual informational meeting at noon Thursday hosted by Silicon Ranch.
For more information about participating in the virtual meeting at noon on Thursday, contact Gina Brown, Silicon Ranch director of economic and community development, at 615-630-5014.