The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at city hall, 145 Alexander St.
Commissioners will consider on first reading an ordinance to rezone property on Ball Road for the proposed development of a solar farm.
The process will include two readings by the Board of Mayor and Commissioners and a public hearing prior to the second reading of the ordinance on Feb. 28 before possible approval.
The property is currently split-zoned M-1 (industrial), R-1 (low-density residential district), and B-1 (neighborhood business district) to all M-1 (industrial).
Nashville-based Silicon Ranch LLC requests rezoning all the property to M-1, general industrial.
The rezoning request was recommended in December by the Tusculum Planning Commission.
Developer Silicon Ranch Corp. seeks to rezone the property for placement of solar panels on about an 80-acre tract of land bordered by Ball Road, Afton Road and U.S. 11E in Tusculum.
The section of land on property along railroad tracks on Ball Road is currently zoned M-1, while other sections are currently zoned R-1 and B-1.
There is some public opposition. A petition with more than 60 signatures of property owners opposed to rezoning was presented in December to the Tusculum Planning Commission.
Rezoning was recommended to the board in a split 2-1 vote by the Planning Commission, with Chairman Dale Landers and Mayor Alan Corley approving the request, and Secretary Teresa McCrary voting against it.
The full board will consider the proposal on first reading Monday night. Silicon Farms representatives are expected to give a brief presentation about the project.
The proposed solar farm in Tusculum is one of four locations being considered in Greene County by Silicon Ranch. Other properties are located on about 120 acres on Old Snapps Ferry Road, on Reed Road off of Rogersville Road and a fourth site, all in unincorporated sections of Greene County.
Power generated by the solar farms would be sold to Greeneville Light & Power System and fed into the power grid for business and residential customers.
A site plan for the solar farm must also be approved.
Also on the agenda for Monday night’s meeting is consideration by the board for the allocation of $26,847 to purchase a radio for city’s auxiliary police cruiser and six personal radios for auxiliary police officer use. Funding would come from opioid lawsuit settlement funds recently received by the city.
Commissioners will also consider appointment of two new Tusculum Police Department auxiliary officers.