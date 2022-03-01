A proposed solar farm project took a step forward Monday night after the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners approved a resolution to rezone property on Ball Road.
The meeting was held in the public works building across the street from Tusculum City Hall on Alexander Street to accommodate citizens who attended and asked questions during a public hearing prior to the vote.
The board approved the rezoning resolution by a 2-1 tally, with Mayor Alan Corley and Vice-Mayor Barbara Britton voting in favor of the measure and Commissioner Mike Burns voting against it.
The resolution formalizes a request by project developer Silicon Ranch Corp. to rezone several tracts of land for the solar panel farm to all M-1 (industrial).
Commissioners approved the measure on first reading at their January meeting by a 2-1 vote. The rezoning request was recommended in December by the Tusculum Planning Commission by a 2-1 vote.
The property had been split-zoned M-1, R-1 (low-density residential district), and B-1 (neighborhood business district).
The solar panel farm would be on about an 80-acre tract of land bordered by Ball Road, Afton Road and U.S. 11E in Tusculum. The solar panel area would be surrounded by fencing and the property would be bordered by vegetative buffers, said Gina Brown, Silicon Ranch director of economic and community development.
The Nashville-based company is still in the process of formally acquiring the land. A final site plan is still being prepared and is subject to approval by the city Planning Commission. It also must secure other regulatory approval from state and other agencies.
“We’re not approving the site plan tonight. The planning commission (would) approve it,” Corley said.
Tusculum has no property tax, and Corley said in answer to a question that the city will not directly benefit from the solar farm, which has an estimated 40-year operational life.
Electricity generated by the solar farm would be sold to Greeneville Light & Power System and channeled into the power grid for use by business and residential customers. The Tusculum location and three others earmarked for solar farm development in unincorporated sections of Greene County are all relatively close to utility substations, Brown said.
Some residents who live near the proposed solar farm opposed the rezoning request. A petition containing more than 60 signatures was presented to the Planning Commission in December.
Kenneth Norton’s family owns property adjacent to the project. He attended Monday night’s meeting. He said locating the solar farm “is no big deal to me” but supports other landowners near the proposed development.
“I think (the board) could have given it more consideration,” Norton said.
Burns explained why he voted against the rezoning request.
“I’m not against solar farms. It’s just too close to (residential) locations around there, and all the residents there are against it,” he said.
The current plan would have the entrance area to the solar farm off East Andrew Johnson Highway, Corley said.
Bowlin said the proposed solar farm operations in Greene County would save Greeneville Light & Power System about $600,000 a year compared to power purchased from the Tennessee Valley Authority. Those savings would be passed on to utility customers, he said.
Brown said Silicon Ranch is looking at ways the solar farm could benefit the community.
Once construction is completed, traffic will not be an issue, Corley said. Noise from the operation would be minimal, Brown added.
If all regulatory requirements are met, Silicon Farms could have the solar farm operational by December.
“I was pleased with the way it went tonight,” Brown said. “I think the next step is to move forward with an approved site plan.”