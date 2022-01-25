The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners Monday night approved on first reading a rezoning request for property on Ball Road under development for a solar farm.
The 80-acre tract also borders sections of Afton Road and East Andrew Johnson Highway.
The property is currently split-zoned M-1 (industrial), R-1 (low-density residential district), and B-1 (neighborhood business district).
The Nashville-based Silicon Ranch company requests rezoning all the property to M-1, general industrial, to comply with business zoning regulations.
There is some public opposition to the solar farm rezoning request. A petition with the signatures of more than 60 nearby residents was presented in December to the board. Earlier in December, the Tusculum Planning Commission recommended the rezoning request to commissioners by a 2-1 vote.
A project developer from Silicon Ranch gave a presentation Monday night about the project to Tusculum commissioners.
A public hearing will be held before a second reading of the ordinance Feb. 28 at the next Board of Mayor and Commissioners meeting.
For more information, see Wednesday’s edition of The Greeneville Sun.