The Tusculum Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at city hall, 145 Alexander St.
Agenda items include a request from Silicon Ranch Corp. to rezone property on Ball Road for a planned solar panel farm on a tract of land covering about 80 acres.
The solar farm must meet all regulatory requirements. Part of the land along railroad tracks on Ball Road is currently zoned M-1, for general industrial, while other sections are zoned R-1, or low-density residential, and B-1, for business.
Silicon Ranch officials will request rezoning all the property to M-1, general industrial.
If the city Planning Commission recommends approval of the request, the solar farm also must be approved on first and second reading by the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners.
A public hearing, tentatively scheduled for Jan. 24, will be held before the board considers approval of the project on second reading.
Other agenda items include a request from John Foster to replat property at 830 Cumberland Drive.
The next meeting of the Tusculum Planning Commission after Tuesday is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Jan. 11, at Tusculum City Hall.