The Tusculum Planning Commission Tuesday night reviewed a preliminary site plan for an 80-acre solar farm off Ball Road and asked questions of a representative from project owner Silicon Ranch.
Commission members relayed concerns to Emma Tillitski, a senior project development associate with the Nashville-based company.
The Planning Commission must approve a site plan so Silicon Ranch can begin work on the property. The company completed purchase of the land in March and hopes to have the solar farm operational by December.
Tillitski said that questions posed by Planning Commission members Tuesday will be addressed in time for the next commission meeting on May 10, when company officials will request formal site plan approval.
On Feb. 28, the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners approved by a 2-1 vote a rezoning request by Silicon Ranch to make the property uniformly-zoned M-1 industrial.
Casting a vote against the rezoning request was Commissioner Mike Burns, who is also vice-chairman of the Planning Commission. Teresa McCrary, Planning Commission secretary, seeks more information about the project and also reassurances from Silicon Ranch it will restore the land to its previous condition after the solar farm ceases operations.
The Tusculum solar farm is one of four planned in Greene County by Silicon Ranch. In addition to the Tusculum property, the company has also completed purchase of a 141-acre tract on Liberty Hill South Road and a 55-acre property off Reed Road, both in unincorporated sections of Greene County.
The Tusculum solar farm would operate on land bordered by Ball Road, Afton Road and U.S. 11E. Company officials have said the solar panel arrays would be surrounded by fencing and the property would be bordered by vegetative buffers.
Electricity generated by the solar farm would be sold to Greeneville Light & Power System and fed into the utility’s power grid. The Tusculum location and other planned solar farm sites are all near utility substations, Brown said.
A total of 180 solar panels housing 14,350 solar panel modules will be arranged in four separate arrays on the property, which will also include two electrical transformers, two chain link perimeter access gates and two 20-foot driveway security gates. One driveway for use by Greeneville Light & Power System will have an entrance on U.S. 11E, while a service road will have an entrance off Ball Road.
The site would include 3,350 feet of gravel access road. About 36 acres will be fenced in, with the vegetative buffer zone surrounding it. The “disturbance area” of the project is just under 50 acres.
A final site plan including envisioned landscaping was not complete, Tillitski said.
“We are working on the project with Greeneville Light & Power,” she said.
Purchase of the 80.25-acre property by Silicon Ranch from Wayne Jeffers was formally completed on March 8. The purchase price is $1.3 million, according to a warranty deed filed with the Greene County Register of Deeds office.
Preparatory work has started. Some trees have been cleared from sections of the property, Tillitski said.
The company has been in contact with owners of land adjacent to the planned solar farm.
“Some folks have been active and interested in the project,” Tillitski said.
A petition signed by more than 50 property owners opposing the rezoning request was presented to the Board of Mayor and Commissioners before the Feb. 28 vote approving the rezoning.
Developers are trying to “maintain the integrity” of the ridgeline surrounding the property, Tillitski said.
“We tried to prevent tree clearing where possible,” she said.
The solar panels are designed to present a low profile to surrounding neighbors, Tillitski said.
McCrary is concerned about the acceptability of land use for a solar farm project.
“We have to make sure it’s legal and make sure we are not liable,” she said.
McCrary asked about the noise level at the solar farm. She mentioned a controversial Bitcoin mine in Limestone in Washington County that has led to numerous noise complaints and lawsuits filed against the owners to cease operation, and a Silicon Ranch solar farm in Jonesborough that began operation in January.
Tillitski replied that solar farm technology has no relation to a Bitcoin mine. Tillitski said that she would look into any issues related to what McCrary referred to as the “power conversion” process at the Jonesborough solar farm site.
Tillitski said that once the construction phase of the Tusculum solar farm is complete, noise related to power generation is barely audible onsite.
Rick Fancher, who lives next to the solar farm, said he has some concern about the location of two transformers that will be on the Tusculum property as shown in the projected site plan, and “glare” from the solar panels as they shift during the day to convert sunlight to electricity.
The modules will be arranged in a way that minimizes glare, Tillitski said. She will also look into a request to place additional further hedges along the property line.
McCrary referred to a bill pending in the state General Assembly that would direct the Tennessee Advisory Committee on Intergovernmental Relations to perform a study “of the overall effect of utility scale solar energy development in this state.”
“There’s so much we don’t know and so many issues that haven’t been looked at,” McCrary said.
To ensure Silicon Ranch returns the land to its undeveloped state after the operational life of the solar farm ends, McCrary asked about a the possibility of issuing a “decommissioning bond” to ensure the city is not liable for the work.
“We don’t make any revenue unless we are generating electricity” so the property would not be allowed to fall into disrepair, Tillitski said after the meeting.
“It’s land we consider an asset,” she said.
Tillitski earlier told told the Planning Commission that Silicon Ranch hopes to follow its previously announced timetable for the project. She will try to have answers for the questions posed Tuesday prior to consideration of site plan approval by the Planning Commission at its May 10 meeting.
“I would have to be frank. We would have to delay construction if the site plan was not approved in May. It would affect our relationship with Greeneville Light & Power,” she said.