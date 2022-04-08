The Tusculum Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at city hall, 145 Alexander St.
Agenda items include a discussion of the site plan for a solar farm off Ball Road.
Purchase of the 80-acre property by the Silicon Ranch Corp. of Nashville was completed on March 8.
The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners on Feb. 28 approved a resolution to rezone several tracts of land for the solar panel farm to all M-1 (industrial).
The property had been split-zoned M-1, R-1 (low-density residential district), and B-1 (neighborhood business district).
The solar panel farm will be on a property bordered by Ball Road, Afton Road and East Andrew Johnson Highway in Tusculum.
The solar panel area will be surrounded by fencing, and the property will be bordered by vegetative buffers, a Silicon Ranch spokeswoman told board members in February before they voted 2-1 in favor of the rezoning request.
A more detailed site plan will be reviewed Tuesday night by the Planning Commission.
A final site plan is subject to approval by the Planning Commission. Silicon Ranch must also obtain regulatory approval from state and other agencies for the project.
Electricity generated by the solar farm will be sold to Greeneville Light & Power System and fed into the power grid for use by business and residential customers. The Tusculum location and three others earmarked for solar farm development in unincorporated sections of Greene County are close to utility substations.
The current site plan locates the entrance area to the solar farm off East Andrew Johnson Highway.
Also on the planning commission agenda is a discussion regarding double-wide homes in the City of Tusculum.
A discussion about “possible fence regulations” in the city is listed as another agenda item.
The next scheduled meeting of the Planning Commission after Tuesday night is at 6 p.m. on May 10, at Tusculum City Hall.