The Tusculum Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at city hall, 145 Alexander St.
Planning commission members will review a site plan for a solar farm under development off Ball Road.
At its April meeting, commission members reviewed a proposed site plan for the 80-acre solar farm and asked questions of a representative from project developer Silicon Ranch.
The Planning Commission must approve a site plan so Silicon Ranch can begin work on the property. The company completed purchase of the land in March and hopes to have the solar farm operational by December.
Questions posed by Planning Commission members have been addressed in time to include revisions to the site plan that will be reviewed Tuesday night. Silicon Ranch will request formal site plan approval at the meeting.
On Feb. 28, the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners approved by a 2-1 vote a rezoning request by Silicon Ranch to make the property uniformly-zoned M-1 industrial.
The Tusculum solar farm is one of four planned in Greene County by Silicon Ranch.
Also on Tuesday night’s Planning Commission agenda is a review of fence regulations in use by other municipalities.
Regulatory revisions in the city regarding the placement and location of fences, along with single- and double-wide mobile homes, are being considered.
The next scheduled meeting of the Planning Commission after Tuesday is at 6 p.m. on June 14 at Tusculum City Hall.