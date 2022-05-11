The Silicon Ranch solar farm in Tusculum cleared a final hurdle Tuesday night with unanimous approval of a site plan for the project by the city Planning Commission.
Pending issuance of a building permit for the 80-acre site off Ball Road and approval of a stormwater pollution prevention plan by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, landscaping work can begin by June, a Silicon Ranch official said Tuesday night.
“We’re genuinely excited to be a member of the community,” said Emma Tillitski, a senior project development associate with the Nashville-based company.
Silicon Ranch addressed some concerns voiced in April when a draft site plan was presented to commissioners by adding an additional perimeter landscaping buffer to the site plan approved Tuesday night.
On Feb. 28, the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners approved by a 2-1 vote a rezoning request by Silicon Ranch to make the property uniformly zoned M-1 industrial.
Casting a vote against the rezoning request was Commissioner Mike Burns, who is also vice-chairman of the Planning Commission. Teresa McCrary, Planning Commission secretary, also sought further information about the project and reassurances from Silicon Ranch it will restore the land to its previous condition after planned decommissioning of the solar farm in about 40 years.
Burns and McCrary, along with other Planning Commission members, inspected operating solar farm sites in Washington County and did other research, and appeared satisfied with answers provided by Silicon Ranch before voting for the site plan with Mayor Alan Corley, Planning Commission Chairman Dale Landers and commission member Eric Scott.
Coley dispelled what he said was a rumor circulating in the community about Silicon Ranch being the recent anonymous donor of $50,000 to the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department in the apparent belief such a donation would curry favor with city officials.
“That contribution came from a citizen of Tusculum and it had nothing to do with the solar farm,” Corley said. “That frustrated me.”
One frequent question from the public has been what benefit the solar farm would have for the City of Tusculum. The city has no property tax and there will be no direct benefits, Tusculum officials have said.
Corley revealed after the vote approving the solar farm that he was approached this week by Silicon Ranch about demonstrating a commitment to being a good neighbor by making a $25,000 donation toward a long-planned renovation of City Park Playground. Corley said he intentionally did not divulge the donation offer until after the site plan vote was taken.
“That is very nice,” Vice-Mayor Barbara Britton said after the meeting. “Silicon Ranch has really gone above and beyond as far as working with the community and neighbors and trying to please them.”
Rick Fancher, whose family owns property adjacent to the solar farm, said after the meeting that he accepts the Planning Commission’s decision but still has concerns.
“I’m as good as I can be,” Fancher said.
Fancher said he has done his own research and will wait until the solar farm is operational before being convinced it will not pose any issues for neighbors.
“I’ve got all the documentation as far as noise and glare and everything,” Fancher said. “The story will be told once the (farm is operating). It will tell its own story.”
Tillitski earlier reiterated that sun glare from the solar panels will not be an issue and the noise level from transformers on the site will be equivalent to the sound of a person talking in a conversational tone while standing next to another person.
No transformers will be located within 150 feet of property where neighbors live, she said.
“I believe we will be a quiet neighbor,” Tillitski said.
McCrary reassured Fancher that Planning Commission members investigated concerns cited by neighbors.
“We have been at different times at different sites. We truly have tried to find anything that might affect you,” she said.
Silicon Ranch completed purchase of the property in March and projects having the solar farm operational as soon as December.
“We hope you will be good neighbors not only to the immediate community but the surrounding community,” Landers told Tillitski.
The solar farm will be on land bordered by Ball Road, Afton Road and U.S. 11E in Tusculum. Company officials have said the solar panel arrays would be surrounded by fencing and the property would be bordered by vegetative buffers.
Electricity generated by 180 solar panels housing 14,350 solar panel modules will be sold to Greeneville Light & Power System and fed into the utility’s power grid. The Tusculum location and other planned solar farm sites are all near utility substations, Brown said.
The Tusculum solar farm is one of four planned in Greene County by Silicon Ranch. In addition to the Tusculum property, the company has also completed purchase of a 141-acre tract on Liberty Hill South Road and a 55-acre property off Reed Road, both in unincorporated sections of Greene County.
A fourth site is sought, Tillitski said. The Tusculum location and other planned solar farm sites will all be near utility substations.
The solar panel modules will be arranged in four separate arrays on the property, which will also include two electrical transformers, two chain link perimeter access gates and two 20-foot driveway security gates.