Electricity is flowing into the Greeneville Light & Power System grid from two solar farms in Tusculum and in Greene County.
Testing began at the Silicon Ranch solar farm off Ball Road and another company-operated facility on Dec. 13, and the two facilities linked into the power grid on Dec. 15, said Chuck Bowlin, president and CEO of the utility.
The other operational site is on Liberty Hill South Road off Old Snapps Ferry Road in an unincorporated section of Greene County. The 125-acre site includes a fenced-in area of about 65 acres where solar panels and other operational components of the facility are located.
“We’ve got four projects in the pipeline,” Bowlin said.
The Tusculum site is on land acquired by Silicon Ranch and bordered by Ball Road, Afton Road and U.S. 11E. The solar panel arrays will be surrounded by fencing and the operation will be bordered by vegetative buffers.
The Ball Road solar farm project was approved in May by the Tusculum Planning Commission. Work at the site began soon afterward. Work also began at the site on Liberty Hill South Road.
“Construction for both the Greeneville I and Greeneville II Solar Farms was completed on schedule and began energy production earlier this month, on Dec. 13. Our third site under contract with (GLPS) is currently in the project development phase and remains on schedule,” Emma Tillitski, a senior project development associate with Silicon Ranch, the Nashville-based company that will operate the solar farm, wrote last week in an email response to questions.
The third site is off Reed Road, off Rogersville Road, on a 55-acre property.
Electricity is generated at the Tusculum location by 180 solar panels housing 14,350 solar modules and sold to Greeneville Light & Power System. Electricity is fed into the utility’s power grid. The Tusculum location and other planned Silicon Ranch solar farm sites are all near GLPS substations.
A fourth prospective solar farm location off Asheville Highway apparently will not be pursued by Silicon Ranch. The company is looking at other options.
“We currently have three projects under signed power purchase agreements with (GLPS), and we are exploring ways we can further support (the utility) and its customers with clean, cost effective renewable energy through the Tennessee Valley Authority’s flexibility program,” Tillitski wrote.
“This nationally renowned program enables local power companies across the Valley, our home region, to generate up to 5% of their total energy load to meet the renewable energy goals, attract businesses to their communities, and solve individual challenges for their customers or distribution systems,” Tillitski added.
GLPS signed a contract in 2020 with the TVA that allows the local utility to generate up to 5% of the electricity it distributes through “green” sources such as solar.
The agreement gives a utility the option to invest in what it would need to generate power or partner with a third party that would produce the electricity.
Each of the solar farm operations in Greene County will generate up to 4.75 megawatts of power at “peak generation stage,” Bowlin said.
Each site has the capability of generating enough electricity to meet the needs of about 670 homes a month, he said.
The Tusculum and Liberty Hill South Road sites now operational are capable of generating about 9.5 megawatts of electricity. The goal when four sites are feeding power into the GLPS grid is about 17 megawatts, Bowlin said.
Solar power is beneficial to the utility and the community, he said. The electricity generated is less expensive than power purchased from the TVA.
“It’s basically an economic decision from our perspective,” Bowlin said. “TVA is interested in improving the carbon footprint in the Valley.”
Tusculum officials monitored construction at the Silicon Ranch site off Ball Road. Work proceeded smoothly, Mayor Alan Corley said last week.
“They went hot. They are generating electricity,” he said.
Some neighbors who own property adjoining the Tusculum solar farm earlier expressed concerns about possible adverse effects from the operation, but are taking a wait-and-see attitude now that the facility is operational.
“I’ve not had any complaints,” Corley said.
Bowlin said once once neighbors and other consumers are better familiarized with solar power, they will see it as a benefit to the area.
“I think it’s going to be a positive once folks get used to it,” he said.