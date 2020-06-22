Around 150 people gathered in front of the Greene County Courthouse Saturday morning for what organizers called a “solemn assembly” to pray for the country.
The event brought together several denominations and featured scripture reading and a time of prayer, according to organizer Stan Bailey.
Focusing on the needs of people to address the challenges that the nation is now facing with racial unrest, the coronavirus pandemic and an economic downturn was the theme of the event.
Prayers were lifted for the community, the church and for people’s hearts, Bailey said.
“We can’t debate, educate or buy our way out of this situation,” he said. “The only thing that will solve it is for God to move in our hearts.”
Scripture passages read included Psalms and a passage from 2 Chronicles 7:14 — “ If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
Also read was a passage from the second chapter of Joel. In that chapter, the nation of Israel is facing “a day of darkness and gloom, a day of clouds and blackness.”
But the people are also encouraged by God “to return to me with all your heart, with fasting and weeping and mourning. Rend your heart and not your garments. Return to the Lord your God, for He is gracious and compassionate, slow to anger and abounding in love, and relents from sending calamity.”
The passage from Joel gave Bailey the inspiration for the solemn assembly. A preacher read that same passage recently during a revival service at United Baptist Church that Bailey attended.
“The children of Israel were in the same spot we are in, facing dark and desperate times,” he said. “In the passage, God called the children of Israel to a solemn assembly. I kept reading the passage and felt that God was calling us together for a solemn assembly.”
Bailey said he then called some friends and pastors about the idea and was able to organize Saturday’s event.
When he approached local governmental officials to seek permission for the use of the front of the Greene County Courthouse for the event, he said they were helpful and supportive of the idea.
Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt, Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison and Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward all were in attendance at the event.
“They were very much encouraging us to do do the event,” he said. “It was encouraging that these local officials thought it was an important thing to do.”
In addition to local community members, there were people attending from Kingsport and Virginia who saw information about the event online and wanted to attend, he said.
Following the event, there were several comments from people who indicated they had been blessed and encouraged similar events be held in the future, and organizers are looking into that possibility, Bailey said.