Some school bus drivers in the Greene County School System could be seeing an increase in pay soon due to action taken by Greene County Education Committee members at a meeting Monday.
The Education Committee did not have a quorum when it met on Monday, but the committee members present, Greene County commissioners Paul Burkey and Bill Dabbs, sponsored two resolutions to go before the Greene County Budget and Finance Committee on Wednesday.
One of those resolutions, sponsored by Dabbs, could see Greene County School bus drivers receiving a pay raise if approved by the Budget and Finance Committee and Greene County Commission.
According to Director of Greene County Schools David McLain, the resolution would raise pay for bus drivers who also serve as custodians in the school system.
“Many of our bus drivers work four hours as a custodian and four hours as a bus driver. For us right now those four hours of bus driving pay $2 more per hour than the four hours of custodial work,” McLain said. “What this will do is give them the same pay for all eight hours of work if you drive a bus. They will be getting a $2 pay raise for those four hours of custodial work.”
McLain hopes the move will keep more bus drivers in the system as Greene County competes with other school systems for bus drivers.
“Other school districts around us already have kept that pay the same, and we have lost some people to other systems as a result of that. This is us trying to hold onto the people that we have,” McLain said.
About $108,000 is budgeted to go to the increase in pay for bus drivers who also perform custodial duties in the Greene County School system.
The resolution increasing pay for those workers will go before the County Commission at its February meeting if it is approved by the Budget and Finance Committee on Wednesday.
A resolution approving a grant for building improvements to a new park near Chuckey-Doak Middle School and Chucky-Doak High School was sponsored by Burkey at the meeting.
The grant is an $85,000 reimbursable grant for the park, meaning that the school system will be reimbursed for the price of the park improvments after the funds are spent.
There is already a small park in the area, according to McLain, but this will expand and improve the existing park.
The park will also be open to the public.
“This park will have nice sidewalks, new lighting, and some benches. It will be open for the public and for the community to use there between Chuckey-Doak High School and Chuckey-Doak Middle School. It will be really nice once it is finished,” McLain said. “Right now we are looking at about two years to complete the project.”
The resolution for the grant will go before the Budget and Finance Committee on Wednesday for possible approval.
McLain also told Burkey and Dabbs that the school system was doing its best to stay open during the current wave of the COVID-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant.
Greene County Schools system has not had to shut down entirely due to COVID-19 thus far this semester, but Nolichuckey Elementary School was forced to go to virtual instruction on Friday and Monday due to staffing issues caused by positive COVID-19 cases among the faculty and staff.
McLain said he asks the principals of each school to notify him by 11 a.m. if they will be able to staff the school for the next day.
If a school is not able to be adequately staffed, McLain must apply for a waiver for that school to go to virtual learning from the state education commissioner. The waiver is good for five days.
If the whole school system has to close due to COVID-19, then that will be treated like a snow day, according to McLain.
“Right now the whole system is not being heavily affected and we are just dealing with pockets around the system,” McLain said. “Our goal is to try to keep our doors open as long as we can staff our schools.”