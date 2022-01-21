Some local banks will have different lobby hours in the coming days, mainly due to issues with COVID-19.
Consumer Credit Union will have its lobbies closed at both branches through next week. Drive-through banking services will continue to be provided at both locations, CCU President Mandy Kilday said.
“This latest surge has hit our staff this week and I don’t believe it is over quite yet. Once again, we find ourselves in rapid adapt mode, which we’ve been used to the past two years. All of our drive-through lanes are open at each branch, and we ask members to call their local branch to make an appointment for in person services. CCU will also continue offering convenient mobile and online services,” Kilday said in an email.
The Andrew Johnson Bank Southwest branch located at 1102 W. Main St. will have its lobby closed Monday and Tuesday. The location will continue to provide drive-through banking services.
“The lobby closure is due to COVID-19 issues with our employees,” Andrew Johnson Bank Assistant Vice President Caleb Julian said.
Lobbies of local branches of Heritage Bank will remain closed, with drive-through banking available.
“We have been drive-through only for quite some time and we are going to remain that way,” Heritage Bank President Tommy Burns said.
Apex Bank branches and Greeneville Federal Bank branches will continue to have their lobbies open and operating as normal, according to employees at those banks.