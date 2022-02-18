Some local offices and services will close on Monday in observance of the Presidents’ Day holiday.
As a federal holiday, local branches of state offices such as the Greene County Health Department will be closed on Monday and will not offer any services that day, including COVID-19 testing or vaccinations. Normal services and hours will resume Tuesday.
Greene County government offices in the Greene County Courthouse and the Courthouse Annex will also be closed on Monday, as will Mosheim Town Hall and Tusculum City Hall.
Town of Greeneville offices will remain open with normal hours on Monday.
Baileyton Town Hall will also be open, and traffic court will proceed as normal.
Greene County Solid Waste and Town of Greeneville Public Works will both operate on a regular schedule.
Offices of the Greeneville Water Commission and Greeneville Light & Power System will also remain open on a normal schedule.
The Election Commission office will be closed Monday.
Students in both Greene County and Greeneville City school systems are out of school Monday for the holiday and Tuesday for a professional learning day for teachers.
The Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County and the local YMCA will be open Monday, as will the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library.
Offices of the Greene County Partnership and Chamber of Commerce will be closed Monday.
As a postal holiday, local U.S. Post Office branches will be closed, and there will be no mail delivery on Monday.
The Greeneville Sun will operate and publish Monday’s edition on a normal schedule.