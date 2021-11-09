Several governmental offices and other community agencies will close on Thursday in observance of Veterans Day.
All Greene County offices will be closed on Thursday.
Mosheim Town Hall will also close.
Offices of Greeneville and Baileyton town halls as well as Tusculum City Hall will remain open on a normal Thursday schedule.
Offices of the Greeneville Light & Power System and the Greene County Partnership will be closed on Thursday.
There will be no mail service from the U.S. Postal Service Thursday. State and federal offices will also be closed, including the Greene County Health Department, for the federal holiday. The Greene County Health Department will not conduct COVID-19 testing or administer vaccines on Thursday. All services will resume on a usual schedule on Friday.
The Greeneville Water Commission will be open on its usual schedule.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be open on a normal schedule Thursday.
Thursday is a regular school day for students in Greene County and Greeneville City Schools, and both the YMCA and the Boys & Girls Club will be open on a normal schedule.
The Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center will also be open.
Garbage will be collected on a regular schedule Thursday by the Town of Greeneville Public Works Department, and all Greene County Convenience Centers, as well as the Greeneville-Greene County Transfer Station and Demolition Landfill, will also be open on a regular schedule.
The Greeneville Sun will publish its Thursday edition at the regular time, and offices will be open.