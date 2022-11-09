Some Offices Closing For Veterans Day Nov 9, 2022 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Many governmental and agency offices will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day, a state and federal holiday.The following will be closed Friday:Tusculum City HallMosheim Town HallThe Greene County Clerk’s OfficeThe Greene County Courthouse and Courthouse AnnexThe James H. Quillen Federal CourthouseThe Social Security office at 1618 Old Tusculum RoadThe Greeneville Post OfficeThe Greene County Health Department officeThe Tennessee Department of Human ServicesThe Greene County Partnership officeThe Greeneville and Greene County libraryThe Greene County YMCAThere will be no residential garbage collection in Greeneville.The following will be open Friday:Students in the Greeneville and Greene County school systems will be in classGreeneville Town HallBaileyton Town HallGreene County Solid Waste Office will be open, and convenience centers will be open for regularly scheduled hours.The Boys & Girls Club will be open and normal after school programs will run.Greeneville Light & PowerGreeneville Water Commission Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Office Greeneville And Greene County Commerce Work Politics Education Garbage Collection Courthouse Greeneville Water Department Greeneville Light & Power Company School Boys & Girls Club Officethe Greene County Health Department Institutes County Courthouse County Clerk Convenience Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now DCS Worker, 2nd Adult Charged With Child Abuse/Neglect Third Grade Retention Law Causing Concern Man Shot In Greeneville Dies; Investigation Ongoing Bodies Of Man And Woman Found In Tusculum Home SRO Spotlight: Deputy Cindy Boling Serves Camp Creek Elementary