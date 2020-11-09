Many governmental offices and services in Greeneville and Greene County will be closed Wednesday in observance of Veterans Day.
Veterans Day was originally called Armistice Day. President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 the first observance of the holiday in 1919, on the one-year anniversary of the Nov. 11, 1918, ceasefire with Germany that ended the First World War.
Although Armistice Day originally honored specifically WWI veterans, President Dwight D. Eisenhower renamed the holiday in 1954 to honor American veterans of all wars.
While Memorial Day is a day of remembrance for veterans who died particularly in battle or from battle wounds, Veterans Day honors all, dead and alive, who have served the country in war or peace, and is largely intended to thank living veterans for their sacrifices, according to the U.S. Department of Defense website.
The Greene County Health Department will close Wednesday in observance of the holiday, and there will be no COVID-19 testing services available by the health department that day.
The local U.S. Post Office will also be closed, and there will be no mail delivery on Wednesday.
Offices of the Department of Human Services and the local Social Security Office will also be closed.
The Greeneville Public Works Department will be open Wednesday on its regular schedule, as will the Greeneville-Greene County Demolition Landfill. Garbage will be collected at the usual time on Wednesday. Greene County Convenience Centers will also be open on the usual Wednesday schedule.
The Greeneville Light & Power System will be closed Wednesday, while the Greeneville Water Commission will be open on its normal schedule.
Offices of the Greene County Courthouse and Courthouse Annex will be closed Wednesday, as will the James H. Quillen U.S. District Courthouse.
Mosheim Town Hall will close for the holiday, while Greeneville, Baileyton and Tusculum town halls will be open Wednesday.
The Greene County Partnership and Chamber of Commerce will close on Wednesday.
The James H. "Jim" Eagle Greene County Animal Control Facility will be closed Wednesday. However, the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be open.
The University of Tennessee Agricultural Extension office will be open.
The Greeneville-Greene County Public Library and T. Elmer Cox Genealogical & Historical Library both remain closed to the public, with online and call-ahead, pick-up services available. Both libraries will be open Wednesday for those services.
The Greene County YMCA and the Boys & Girls Club will both be open Wednesday.
The Greeneville Sun will publish and deliver Wednesday's edition on its regular schedule.