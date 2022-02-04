Flooding due to overnight rainfall in areas of Greene County prompted closure of Greene County Schools Friday, county Director of Schools David McLain said.
At least two roads in the county had sections under water Friday morning, county Office of Emergency Management Director Heather Sipe said.
Marvin Road and Spears Dykes Road are among those with water on them, Sipe said. A tree was reported down on Valleydale Road.
No power outages have been reported.
About three-quarters to 1.5 inches of rain fell overnight in sections of Greene County, Sipe said.
McLain decided to close county schools Friday because some bus routes are along roads that may have pooling water on them, she said. Greeneville City Schools are open Friday.
The National Weather Service office in Morristown forecasts “light wintry precipitation” in Greene County through Friday afternoon.
Rain is likely before 2 p.m., then a slight chance of rain after 3 p.m. Friday. The temperature is forecast to fall to about 37 degrees by 4 p.m. There is a 60% chance of precipitation, with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday night, the NWS forecasts “a slight chance of sprinkles and flurries before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of flurries between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., with a low of about 22 degrees.
Sipe advised drivers to exercise caution on wet county roads Friday.
“People should slow down and take their time. Never drive on flooded roads,” she said.