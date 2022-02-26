After week of wet weather, more rain began to fall across Greene County on Saturday afternoon leading to continued flooding of some roadways.
According to Greene County Emergency Management Director Heather Sipe there were still nine roads that remain flooded on Saturday evening.
The roads that remain covered with flood waters in Greene County are:
- Spears Dykes Rd.
- Pottertown Rd.
- Gilbreath Mill Rd.
- S Mohawk Rd.
- Murray Bridge Rd.
- Snapp Rd.
- Smelcer Rd.
- Toby Rd.
- Marvin Rd.
The National Weather Service out of Morristown is forecasting that more rain will fall in Greene County on Sunday, which could continue to cause flooding issues for the already saturated county.