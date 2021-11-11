Sonja Forbes has worked at the Greene County Veterans Service Office for 35 years, and now she is being honored for those years of exemplary service to the community’s veterans.
Forbes has been chosen to receive the Commissioner’s Appreciation Award from East Tennessee Veterans Services Regional Director Tim Forte.
Only three of these awards are given out each year, one award for each Grand Division of the state of Tennessee. Forbes will be the East Division’s recipient of the award.
“I found out during a virtual training in October, and it was a surprise. I was totally not expecting to be chosen,” Forbes said. “I’m very happy to be able to receive the award. I feel very honored.”
Forbes started out as an administrative assistant at the Veterans Service Office, but now she is the director of the Greene County Office.
Forbes is annually accredited and certified through Tennessee’s accreditation process in order to be able to assist veterans in preparation, presentation and appeals of claims for veterans benefits.
According to Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, there is no one more deserving of the award than Forbes.
“That award is very carefully given to people that serve our veterans, and demonstrate high proficiency and exemplary performance that has been reported by those they serve and their peers. I know Sonja certainly qualifies in that category,” Morrison said. “Sonja goes the extra mile. She comes in early and stays late to assist our Greene County veterans in getting the benefits they deserve. Our veterans are lucky to be taken care of by our officers like Sonja.”
Forte has worked with Forbes for the past eight years as the Director of Veterans Services in East Tennessee and has seen first-hand the impact she has had on veterans and their families.
“Sonja has done a lot of great things and made a great impact in serving veteran spouses and beneficiaries in Greene County, and it does not stop at the end of the day. She goes above and beyond even just walking down the street to offer advice and information to those who may have questions about veterans service. She is a really good advocate for Greene County and the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services,” Forte said. “This award has been a few years coming and she is so deserving of it.”
The Greene County Veterans Service Office provides a myriad of services to the veterans living in Greene County.
According to Forbes, she and those at the office help veterans file claims for service related to disability, help veterans get enrolled in health care, and help survivors get survivor benefits and pensions including assisted living funding.
The office also orders medals for veterans and helps them get their medical records. Veterans can also go to the office for help getting their ID cards through the Register of Deeds. The office also handles burial benefits for survivors.
“Our veterans need to come by and see how we can help them because a lot of them don’t know about some of the benefits they can receive,” Forbes said.
The Greene County Veterans Service Office is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Morrison says that the office works efficiently and effectively in helping veterans navigate the complicated benefits system and the paperwork that goes along with it.
“The office is accessible and responsive and they have the experience to get our veterans their full benefits and help them navigate the system,” Morrison said.
Forbes is not a veteran herself, but she is often mistaken as one due to the diligence with which she serves the county and performs her duties, Morrison said.
“Sonja cares so much about the quality of the job that she does and the people that she serves that people sometimes mistakenly think that she is a veteran as well and to me that speaks volumes,” he said, “that she is so passionate that one would assume that she has been in service to the country. Her drive comes from her own personal care and love of veterans.”
It is that love of veterans that has driven Forbes for 35 years.
“I love just being able to help veterans and improve their quality of life. I love helping people. I hold high respect for any veteran, and they should be able to get anything they deserve,” Forbes said.
When asked how long she would continue her work at the Veterans Office, Forbes said that she still enjoys her work, and she plans to continue helping veterans in the years to come.
“I don’t know what I would do if I wasn’t there,” Forbes said.
Forbes will receive the Commissioner’s Appreciation Award and be honored in a ceremony at American Legion Post 64 at 101 Longview Drive at 10 a.m. Tuesday.