A South Carolina man was charged about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with resisting arrest and public intoxication.
Charged was 47-year-old Michael W. McCroan, of Moncks Corner, South Carolina.
A caller told police a man with one leg was in his yard and that he did not want him there, Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report.
Police located the man later identified as McCroan in the 2500 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway, standing in a front yard. He was holding a long pole and attempting to use it to balance himself.
McCroan told police he was going to a nearby restaurant. He was asked if he knew his Social Security number.
“At this point the male sat down and was scooting up the hill while still gripping the yellow pole,” the report said.
McCroan allegedly became irritated and was asked to put the pole down. He began yelling at officers and appeared to be impaired, the report said.
McCroan “spoke continuously and pointlessly while officers tried to ask him questions,” the report said.
McCroan was determined to be a danger to himself and the public and was taken into custody. When taken to a patrol car, McCroan “purposely wedged his left, and only leg, underneath the car,” the report said.
It took additional officers to place McCroan in the police car.
McCroan was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.