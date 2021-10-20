The subject of a manhunt by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in connection with an Oct. 5 shooting in the South Central community was captured Wednesday in Chuckey.
Brantley Allen Freshour, 24, whose last listed address was in Greeneville, was located at a Ted Brown Road home and taken into custody without incident, Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen said in a news release.
Freshour was served an arrest warrant for aggravated assault issued after the shooting.
On the night of Oct. 5, calls were made to Washington County 911 stating that a man had been shot on Ted Brown Road. Deputies responded and located shooting victim Sheldon L. Johnson, who was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Johnson, 32, was released after treatment. Johnson had a valid order of protection “barring him from any contact/threatening behavior against the person living in the home on Ted Brown Road,” the release said.
Following treatment and release from the hospital, investigators charged Johnson with violation of an order of protection. The charge against Johnson is pending.
Freshour is held on a $51,000 bond in the Washington County Detention Center. He was scheduled to appear Wednesday afternoon in Washington County General Sessions Court.
Freshour was the subject of an ongoing manhunt by law enforcement. He was seen Oct. 12 by a sheriff’s deputy at the Roadrunner Market at 2602 Erwin Highway and fled into a wooded area. Freshour eluded deputies and other law enforcement agencies after an extensive search of the area.
An investigation continues into the events surrounding the Oct. 5 shooting and Freshour’s subsequent actions.
“The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are possible,” the release said.