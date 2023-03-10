South Greene High School has been recognized as a 2022-23 FAFSA Champion by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission and the Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation.
This designation is awarded to schools whose Tennessee Promise Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) completion rate increased by 5% or more over the previous year, or those whose Tennessee Promise FAFSA completion rate exceeds 90%.
Completing a FAFSA opens the door for thousands of dollars in state and federal financial aid for Tennessee’s students.
The goal is for every eligible Tennessee high school senior to have the opportunity to make plans for college and succeed, and completing a FAFSA is a critical first step, especially before the Tennessee Promise application deadline, according to a press release from Tennessee FAFSA Challenge.
South Greene High School’s commitment to college access emphasizes the importance of college and career exploration and educates students and families about the financial aid opportunities available to them, the press release said.
Christy Collins, South Greene Guidance Counselor, credits the Niswonger Foundation for funding a career/college counselor to focus on senior needs.
Dr. Lori Wilhoit, South Greene High School Principal, praised the Guidance department for their efforts in achieving this goal.
Students who complete the FAFSA are more likely to enroll in higher education, persist in their college coursework, and obtain a degree, according to the press release.
Filing a FAFSA is the first step students must take to apply for most state and federal financial aid for college. To assist in navigating the FAFSA process, the Tennessee Higher Education Commission and Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation have curated a number of resources for students and schools to support Tennessee’s FAFSA completion efforts.
Student resources include step-by-step FAFSA-filing instructions and videos. School resources include guides focused on helping high schools strengthen their FAFSA completion numbers.