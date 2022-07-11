Two fire trucks and a Greene County-Greeneville EMS ambulance respond to calls from the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department station at 7650 Asheville Highway. The fire department’s annual fundraiser begins Monday.
Photo Special To The Sun/South Greene Volunteer Fire Department
South Greene VFD Sets Up Landing Zone
A South Greene Volunteer Fire Department engine is shown at a recent landing zone for a Highlands Emergency Air Rescue helicopter.
Photo Special To The Sun/South Greene Volunteer Fire Department
South Greene Firefighters Respond To Woods Fire
The South Greene Volunteer Fire Department provides mutual aid to other departments when needed. A South Greene VFD tanker truck is shown in March at the Wears Valley wildfire in Sevier County.
Photo Special To The Sun/South Greene Volunteer Fire Department
The South Greene Volunteer Fire Department begins its annual fund drive at 6 p.m. Monday.
The fund drive continues each night this week.
“This is the primary source of revenue for our department. The community has always been very supportive of our department, and we appreciate their continued generosity,” fire Chief David Weems said.
Firefighters will visit each residence in the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department response area soliciting donations for the department.
Firefighters will have identification and brochures with information about the fire department, Weems said.
Donations can also be dropped off at the South Greene fire station at 7650 Asheville Highway, or mailed to the fire department treasurer: C/O Teddy Reaves, 680 River Rd, Greeneville, TN, 37743.
The fire department is also marking its 50th year of service to the South Greene community.
The volunteer fire department was established in 1972 with one truck and 28 firefighters.
“Today, we have a modern facility that houses two fire engines, two tankers, and one brush truck,” Weems said. “We also provide a bay and living quarters for a Greene County Emergency Medical Services ambulance and crew.
“We do not receive any funding from EMS for providing this space. We feel it is worth the expense to occasionally have a staffed ambulance available in our community,” Weems said.
Efforts by the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department to improve service have resulted in insurance savings for fire district residents.
“Fifty years ago, the Insurance Services Office considered the South Greene Community a Class 10, or unprotected, area. Today, we have an ISO rating of 5, which provides tremendous savings on insurance premiums to homeowners,” Weems said. “This improvement has been possible due to the support from the community, which has allowed us to purchase modern equipment and provide training for our firefighters.”
Volunteers are needed to serve in various capacities in the fire department.
“Volunteer firefighters are becoming harder to find, as the amount of required training continues to increase. We are always looking for individuals willing to serve their community,” Weems said.
He said firefighter applicants should have a clear criminal history, be of good moral character, and be physically capable of performing firefighter tasks.
“Our department members take great pride in serving their community. We look forward to continuing to serve for many years to come,” Weems said.