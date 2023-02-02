Hugh Albert Shipley was remembered this week as a dedicated leader of the South Greene volunteer firefighter community who was "always wiling to chip in" and "made a very positive impact on people."
Shipley, who died Sunday at 84, was a charter member of the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department. In 1972, Shipley was part of the original assembly of volunteer firefighters for the South Greene community. He also served on the board of directors for the department and as chief for one year.
Shipley retired from the Tennessee Department of Transportation and was a U.S. Army Reserve member for 15 years.
Shipley is survived by his wife of 58 years, Wanda Waddell Shipley; one daughter, Amy Babb; and two grandsons, Brandon Babb and Zachary Babb.
South Greene Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Johnny Powers spoke of Shipley’s commitment to the volunteer fire department.
Powers, who stepped down Jan. 1, 2021 as chief of the department after 32 years, said he and Shipley had a good relationship.
Shipley "was always willing to chip in for whatever was needed to be done,” Powers said.
Shipley was an officer for the volunteer fire department and served the community as chief for one year, Powers said.
Powers said he knew Shipley for a long time as the two grew up in the South Greene Community.
Powers commended the respect and vigor that Shipley served his community with as a volunteer firefighter.
“He was always available, always willing to chip in,” Powers said.
Powers noted that Shipley would help every year in the door-to-door fundraising efforts volunteers did to raise money for the department.
Powers said that Shipley encouraged other volunteer firefighters in a positive way throughout his time at South Greene.
“He was a great encouragement to the other firefighters,” Powers said.
Powers noted that Shipley clearly had a strong feeling for the fire department.
Greeneville Fire Marshal David Weems, who also serves as the current chief of the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department, said it was a pleasure to serve with Shipley.
“The success of the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department can be attributed to the hard work from men like Hugh Shipley,” Weems said. "He was very business-minded, and helped guide the department through some very financially challenging times.”
Weems echoed Powers’ comments and said Shipley was a “very active (volunteer firefighter) member.”
Along with being a committed volunteer firefighter, Weems added, Shipley had wonderful sense of humor.
A fan of the Dodge automobile brand, according to Weems, Shipley would “engage in friendly banter with members who drove other makes of vehicles.”
“He normally rode with longtime Chief Johnny Powers (who drives a Ford truck) during our annual door-to-door fund drive,” Weems said, "and (Shipley) would complain about how bad he felt after riding in such an 'uncomfortable' vehicle.”
The good sense of humor that Shipley was known to have, Weems said, helped develop a great sense of camaraderie with other firefighters.
“He made a very positive impact on people,” Weems said. “I am thankful for the service Mr. Hugh Shipley provided to the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department. The community is safer and better equipped to provide fire protection to our citizens because of his dedication and hard work. He will be greatly missed.”
According to Shipley’s obituary, the family asked that in lieu of bringing flowers to the funeral service, donations be made to the South Greene Fire Department.