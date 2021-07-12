The South Greene Volunteer Fire Department launches its annual fundraising drive Monday.
The all-volunteer department is celebrating its 49th year of service, fire Chief David Weems said.
The annual fund drive formally begins at 6 p.m. Monday and will continue through the week.
“This is our primary source of revenue for the department. Funds collected are used for training, purchasing firefighting equipment, and replacement and maintenance of our apparatus and station,” Weems said.
Fire department members will carry identification and provide residents within the South Greene coverage district with brochures containing information about the fire department when they visit.
Firefighting equipment costs “have increased dramatically” in recent years, Weems said.
Currently, it costs about $3,000 to outfit a firefighter with National Fire Protection Association-compliant turnout gear, Weems said.
Turnout gear includes a coat, pants, helmet, gloves, suspenders, hood and boots.
A Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus, or SCBA, costs about $7,000.
“We have purchased six sets of turnout gear and two SCBA during the past year,” Weems said.
Weems said that South Greene members provide around-the clock service to the community.
“The South Greene Volunteer Fire Department is comprised of 28 volunteers who donate their time and services to help provide a safer community,” he said. “The members often spend long hours away from their families to train, maintain equipment, and respond to calls.”
The fire department, like other volunteer departments in Greene County, works and trains cooperatively with other agencies to offer a comprehensive level of services.
“The South Greene Volunteer Fire Department provides living quarters and a garage bay for a Greene County-Greeneville EMS ambulance and crew. We do not charge EMS for use of our facilities,” Weems said.
The fire department currently maintains a Class 5 ISO rating, which Weems said “provides improved homeowner insurance rates in our response area.”
Weems said the department “has been blessed with tremendous support from the community throughout the years, and is proud to provide their services to this area.”