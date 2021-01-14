State Sen. Steve Southerland has been reappointed as a committee chairman for the 112th General Assembly.
Appointments of committee chairs and membership were announced Wednesday by Lt. Gov. Randy McNally's office.
Southerland, whose district include Greene County, was reappointed by McNally as chairman of the Energy, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee.
"Steve Southerland has been an exemplary chairman," McNally said. "He understands the subject matter and provides excellent leadership for the committee and staff. I look forward to his continued good work.”
Southerland was also appointed as a member of the Commerce and Labor and Ethics committees.