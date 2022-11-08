Steve Southerland won reelection to the Tennessee State Senate on Tuesday, according to unofficial results.
Southerland, a Republican from Morristown, was challenged in his bid to retain the Tennessee Senate District 9 seat by Democratic candidate Sara Thompson.
Southerland garnered about 83% of the vote while Thompson had about 17%.
Southerland received 39,089 votes, while Thompson received 8,052 according to the latest unofficial tallies available early Wednesday.
All of Greene County is in the 9th Tennessee Senatorial district, which includes Greene, Cocke, Hamblen, Unicoi and part of Sevier county.
In Greene County, Southerland tallied 14,023 votes while Thompson garnered 2,701.
Tennessee senators serve four-year terms. Therefore, Southerland will hold the seat through 2026.
Southerland was first elected to the seat in 2002, and has been the state senator representing Greene County without interruption for 20 years.
Southerland said he was thankful for the voters in the district and in Greene County for sending him back to Nashville once again.
“I’d just like to thank all the constituents for the confidence they have placed in me, and I will always work as hard as I can to live up to their expectations. My door is always open. The constituents can call or email me, and I will be willing to help in any way I can,” Southerland said.
Southerland said that he would be happy to take suggested legislation from constituents to the State House before the legislative session begins in January.
“Just email me the request and I’ll be glad to turn it over to our legal department and have it written up,” Southerland said.