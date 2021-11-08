A space heater is the apparent cause of a fire that damaged a mobile home about 11 p.m. Saturday at 295 W. Hogan Lane.
Occupant Tiphanie McDonald told sheriff’s deputies that a fire started in the area of the heater, which was plugged into a bedroom wall.
Another occupant poured pickle juice and milk on the fire while McDonald helped four children also living in the mobile home outside to safety, Deputy George Ball said in a report.
The man who threw liquid on the fire suffered minor injuries to his hand and was treated at the scene by Greene County-Greeneville EMS.
The heater was thrown out a bedroom window. The fire damaged a bedroom wall, two mattresses and two box springs, the report said.
The first call to Greene County 911 was made at 11:18 p.m. Saturday. Volunteer fire departments that responded and extinguished the fire include Orebank, Debusk and Caney Branch.
The owner is listed as Melissa R. Elrod. The mobile home is valued at $35,000.