Chris Sandy’s life was forever changed by a tragic choice he made 23 years ago.
The decision to drink and drive took the lives of two people and resulted in more than eight years in prison for Sandy, who is a now a motivational speaker who shares his experiences through a presentation called “Choices Matter.”
Sandy spoke to students this week at four Greene County schools. Students listened intently to Sandy’s compelling story during a presentation Tuesday at West Greene High School. Many came away resolved not to repeat his mistakes.
Sandy’s visit was sponsored by the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition. The “Choices Matter” program is presented in conjunction with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. Sandy also spoke this week at Greeneville High School, Chuckey-Doak High School and Towering Oaks Christian School.
“Choices Matter is a life-changing program for high school students using personal stories and interactive materials to inspire students to make the right choices both behind the wheel and in life,” according to choicesmatter.us.
“Overcome your adversity and please make your choices matter,” Cindy Wilhoit, of the anti-drug coalition, told a gymnasium full of students at West Greene High School as she introduced Sandy.
“I want you to be happy and successful about the choices you make. I want the best for everyone in here,” he said. “There’s going to be some good parts and there’s going to be some bad parts of my story.”
Sandy quickly gained the full attention of students as he told his story.
On the night of April 11, 2000, Sandy was looking forward to socializing with his friends where he lived in Georgia. After downing four drinks at one house, he decided to drive to a party nearby.
Sandy drove fast and recklessly. He passed a van and was in the oncoming traffic lane when he saw a “gold flash.”
“I heard this large crash,” he said.
When Sandy came to, he was pinned inside his demolished car and “in incredible pain.” Police and other first responders arrived. As Sandy drifted in and out of consciousness, he vividly recalls hearing a voice in the background.
“I heard somebody yell, ‘There’s a fatality at the scene.’ I realized I just killed someone,” he said. “I closed my eyes and hoped it would go away, but it will never go away.”
The speedometer on Sandy’s car remained frozen at 77 mph. The crash killed an elderly couple in the oncoming car as it was making a turn, nearly cutting it in half. A woman died at the scene. Her husband died after being airlifted to the hospital.
The crash soon made the news. Sandy was at a loss to explain his actions to family, friends and the victims’ loved ones.
“It didn’t matter what I said to them. It didn’t change what I did,” he said. “I know right here I wanted to go to a party that night and I killed somebody’s grandparents.”
Sandy was convicted of two counts of vehicular homicide by DUI and sentenced to 13 years in prison. He spent 8-1/2 years in prison and remains on parole until 2031. Several years into his prison sentence, Sandy had a realization.
“When I caused that crash, I hated my life. I had to change my opinion about myself if I wanted to do anything good with my life,” he said.
Sandy was released from prison in 2009. While still serving time, he joined a program that allowed him to tell his story on the outside. He spoke at schools, churches, colleges and to other groups about the consequences of his actions.
A documentary was created based on Sandy’s experiences. “Enduring Regret: Chris Sandy’s Story of Living Life After Causing Death,” won two Emmy awards in 2009.
Sandy continued to tell his story after being granted parole. He authored a book in 2013 titled, “Enduring Regret: Two Different Stories of Drunk Driving, Two Very Different Prisons.” The book is offered free to students at Sandy’s presentations.
The book tells his story and that of Eric Krug, who Sandy described as his best friend. Krug, an athlete with a promising future, was the victim of a crash caused by a drunken driver that resulted in a traumatic brain injury that left him unable to speak or walk. Krug joins Sandy in some of the presentations.
“He is the biggest inspiration in my life,” Sandy said.
Krug’s family accepted Sandy and they became close friends. Sandy married Krug’s sister and the couple has two children in elementary school.
“My kids know from me I killed two people, and they know I went to prison for a long time. I will tell you, when you do something it follows you for the rest of your life,” Sandy said.
Sandy said his parents divorced, and he became estranged from his sister.
“She watched her family fall apart. Your choices impact the people around you,” Sandy told the West Greene students.
Sandy said his family visited him in a Georgia prison on Thanksgiving Day, 2007. His father improvised a meal from vending machines in the prison cafeteria where they met.
“That day was great up to that point,” he said. “When they left my dad had a massive heart attack and died.”
“I let my friends down and I let my whole family down because I decided to go to a party,” he said. “My life is better but there is nothing to do to change my life. I did what I did.”
Sandy’s message was also one of hope. His mission “is to motivate people to accomplish goals, overcome adversity, and make choices matter.”
Sandy knows most young people have been cautioned about drinking and driving in the past.
“I would ask, I would challenge you, when you go home, think about the things you appreciate. Don’t take anything for granted,” he said. “More than anything else, I want everyone to enjoy your life. Look out for your friends. I wish you the best.”
West Greene Principal Tim Shelton said Sandy’s presentation had a positive impact on the students.
“I think it’s something that all the kids needed to hear. They’re not invincible,” Shelton said. “This can happen in a second, and that can affect the rest of their lives.
“We just had our prom Friday night and that scares me, and they graduate in a few weeks. We hope they listen and take heed to what was spoken,” Shelton said.
Some students were deeply moved by Sandy’s presentation.
“It was a good message and they should take it as truth because they could be in that situation,” said Chloie Reams, a West Greene sophomore.
“Don’t do drugs and look out for yourself and your friends. Make good choices and know what you’re doing,” said Kolin Welsh, a freshman.
Jayden Daniel, a West Greene sophomore, said the message reinforced responsible behavior by students.
“Don’t speed, don’t be drunk and drive and be smart about the decisions you are making,” he said.
Sandy’s presentation made a lasting impression on Cole Scruggs, a freshman at West Greene.
“It hits in a good place. I’ll remember that for all my life,” Scruggs said. “I think we all needed that.”