Jessica Lahey, keynote speaker in Monday’s “One Story At A Time” public event at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, repeatedly emphasized one point above all others she made in her lively presentation: “We have to love the kids we have, not the kids we wish we had.”
Lahey, a Vermont-based teacher, writer, mother and best-selling author who writes about education, parenting, and child welfare for The Atlantic, Vermont Public Radio and the New York Times, is the author of the books “The Addiction Inoculation: Raising Healthy Kids In A Culture of Dependence” and “The Gift of Failure: How the Best Parents Learn to Let Go So Their Children Can Succeed.”
Lahey blended her academic and professional knowledge, research and personal life story to provide perspective on how to help young people avoid the life crises that drug and alcohol addiction bring about.
As a now-sober alcoholic with a multi-generational family background she described as marked by alcohol and drug addictions, Lahey spoke from the basis of experience and was unstinting in her willingness to discuss her own slide into alcohol dependency. The breakthrough that empowered her to seek help came through her own father, himself an alcoholic, who one day looked at her and said, “I know alcoholics. And you need help.”
Lahey said that prior to her father’s statement to her, she had known for 10 years that she was drinking too much. It took his moment of honesty with her to prompt her to do something about it, though. She attended her first 12-step meeting later the same day, and has been sober for eight years now.
What her father did as a person who truly knew her and was willing to be fully honest with her is an example of the power of one person to introduce the possibility of healing and hope into the life of another, she said. She challenged parents and teachers in her audience to “be that one” who authentically gets to know a child or young person in a way that builds personal trust and creates willingness to heed needed guidance.
Every youngster needs such a positive adult influence, whether from a parent, relative, family friend or teacher, she asserted.
“Connection” makes the difference, Lahey said. “Connection is the ‘secret sauce’ of teaching,” she told educators in the room.
How can one spot signals in a young person indicating they might be drifting toward addiction? “Change,” she said, referring to changes in the personality, attitude, manner and habits of the child or youth. And that change, surprisingly, might even appear to be a positive one parents are happy to see.
She explained that a young person who has felt neglected or misunderstood within his or her home and family often seeks out peers or outside groups to fill the gap, creating a substitute for family. This can actually create an appearance of improved, brighter attitude on the part of the young person, at least initially. Even so, those outside influencers may introduce harmful elements.
Thus, any noticeable change in a young person, positive or negative, should draw the attention of parents.
She spoke also of the need for parents to communicate with their kids in a way that actually connects with their interests and needs.
Lahey cited one study of middle school youngsters who were asked, “What is the one thing you wish your parents knew?”
Almost all the answers were variations on the idea that parents, in the perception of their children, did not really know their own offspring and what engaged their interests. A related theme was that the children wanted their parents to understand that “I am not you. I am not your do-over.”
And love, she said, must not be performance-based. Surveys have shown that many young people perceive their parents as loving them more when their grades or sports successes or other achievements are high, and loving them less when they don’t achieve so well.
“You can’t just love your kids based on their performance,” Lahey said.
She also directly addressed the issue of youthful drug addictions in Tennessee, having studied the state’s statistics in advance of her visit here.
One startling find was that, in Tennessee, children are introduced to opiates at an earlier age (13.7 years) than they are introduced to alcohol (14.5 years).
From where do those opiates come? Often from the medicine cabinets of parents. In Tennessee, Lahey said, an average of 88.1 opiate prescriptions are given out for every 100 persons in the population.
Adults should not leave remnants of old opiate prescriptions in their medicine cabinets, she said, but should find the drug disposal drop boxes that are available in almost any town, and anonymously and safely dispose of the drugs.
After her talk, Lahey also took part in a moderated open discussion with a panel of local educators, jurists, law enforcement personnel and health care professionals.
Highlights of that panel discussion will be published in Wednesday’s edition of The Greeneville Sun.
Lahey’s Greeneville appearance was sponsored by Greene County Schools, Apex Bank and NPAC.