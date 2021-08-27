The Greene County School Board heard multiple speakers and reports Thursday evening related to masking in schools as well as the school dress code.
Speakers included Dr. Daniel Lewis, who discussed the current local surge in COVID-19 cases and recommended masking in schools, and Chuckey-Doak High School student Haleigh Ricker, who discussed the school dress code and requested that it be reviewed. Among regular reports and presentations for the meeting, Greene County Education Association President Hillary Buckner, a Spanish teacher at Chuckey-Doak High School, also presented teacher concerns and requests related to school operations during the pandemic.
Lewis, a local physician who was hospitalized with the virus last year, said that the county could run out of COVID-19 tests, which would impact students’ school attendance if they are unable to be tested after exposure to a positive case, given the ongoing surge in cases.
“Please realize this county will run out of tests. Test supplies are dwindling, and absenteeism will go up,” said Lewis, chief medical officer for Ballad Health’s Greeneville Community Hospital.
He recommended masking in schools as a method of mitigating exposure to keep students in school and said he sees three options for the board in regard to mask policies. The board could pass a universal mask mandate that is enforced in schools in defiance of Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order allowing parents to opt out, pass a universal mandate with the caveat that parents may opt out, or simply encourage mask use with no mandate.
“I fully acknowledge the difficult position you are in,” Lewis said.
He said districts that pass and enforce a mask mandate may end up in court and that in Washington County, where a mandate parents may opt out of has been put in place, about 75% of students are currently wearing masks with the remaining 25% opted out.
He said passing such a mandate would help protect students and staff as well as provide a liability measure for the board. Lewis also emphasized the vaccine as a safety measure.
Board member Mark Rothe also read a prepared statement on masks and vaccines, in which he said he wanted to speak directly to the community as a board member, a husband of a teacher and a parent of a student.
“We will likely not leave this room tonight with a mask mandate for our students. That does not seem to be the will of the county and certainly not of our governor,” Rothe said.
A mandate was not on the agenda for Thursday, and the board did not vote on such a policy. The Greeneville City School Board also recently considered the district’s mask policy and voted 3-2 in favor of keeping masks optional.
“We all want our schools to stay open five days a week and have as many of our students there as possible,” Rothe said. “There are two things that will help us reach that common goal.”
He said that those who are eligible getting a vaccine and others wearing a mask can help teachers and students this school year.
“These students and teachers need our help, and we can help,” Rothe said. “That’s what I am asking you all to do tonight. Get your shots, and if you can’t, mask up — not because your government made you or out of guilt, but out of a sense of community.”
Director of Schools David McLain noted in his report that currently districts are not allowed to consider alternative schedules.
“Starting last year was hard, but I believe starting this year is harder. There is a lot of mixed information, and the set up is completely different from last year,” McLain said. “At this point virtual or hybrid is not an option. That is only allowed if the governor declares a state of emergency.”
He said unless that happens, the district’s only option if schools need to close due to COVID-19 community spread is to utilize stockpile days typically used for inclement weather.
“The only flexibility we have is to use stockpile days. We have 12, and going over that, we would have to make them up,” McLain said.
He said he urged mask use and for those 12 and up to get a vaccine, saying that if exposed, those measures would prevent a close contact from having to quarantine away from school.
Buckner requested that the board consider adding masks to the school dress code when it is reviewed following Ricker’s comments Thursday.
Ricker said that the dress code is dated, having been created in 2001, and that it is disproportionately enforced for girls. Board Chair Rick Tipton asked Ricker to email a proposal to him, which he said he will take before the policy committee, which meets next on Wednesday.
Buckner also requested that funding be designated for COVID-19 leave for teachers, who she also said are taking some responsibility for additional cleaning practices in school.
The board also approved a plan and budget for federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) 3.0 funding.