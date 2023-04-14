The Special Olympics returned to Greeneville for the organization’s first big event in Greene County since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After not holding large competition events since 2020, a large group of local Special Olympics athletes took over the track and field behind Greeneville Middle School for a day of athletic events.
Rhonda Lankford, Special Olympics Area 35 director, said that more than 60 students from across Greeneville and Greene County participated in Thursday’s athletic events. Area 35 includes all of Greene County. The students participating came from local high schools, middle schools and elementary schools. Participants were divided into competition groups based on age and ability level for each event.
As she watched athletes participate in the softball throw, Lankford said she was happy with how Thursday’s event went.
“It’s gone so well. The weather is beautiful, and the kids have been having so much fun,” Lankford said.
According to the organization’s website, the mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.
Lankford said that events such as the Special Olympics track and field day were vital for local children who may not be able to participate in school athletics.
“Events like these are so important. They provide an outlet for the kids to be active and for them to socialize with each other and learn social skills. They may not be able to compete on their school teams but they can come here and have an opportunity to participate and play and compete. They have fun with each other and feel included,” Lankford said. “They always look forward to this event.”
As events concluded, top performers were recognized in medal ceremonies with rounds of applause from competitors, spectators and volunteers.
Lankford expressed particular gratitude for the volunteers who helped make the event run smoothly.
Volunteers at the event mainly included members of numerous Tusculum University athletics programs and some high school students.
“I didn’t do this. It was the volunteers. We couldn’t do this without the volunteers. This truly would not be possible without them. They helped set up and help run the events. They made this happen,” Lankford said.
Lankford said she hopes the track and field event returns next year, and she hopes it can grow. She would also like to add more Special Olympics events and activities throughout the year.
“We are planning on having next year be bigger with more events and we want to have more events during the year. We had bowling before this event this year,” Lankford said. “We want to get these activities going again and keep them going.”