The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St.
New business includes consideration of an agreement to introduce cameras in school speed zones in Tusculum.
A third-party provider that will work with the Tusculum Police Department participated in a January workshop with police and commissioners to answer questions about the setup of cameras in the city’s three public school speed zones.
Also on the agenda is a resolution to enter into an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Transportation for improvements to be made to the Ball Road bridge.
Commissioners will consider resolution to authorize Mayor Alan Corley “to enter into a state Industrial Access Program agreement with (TDOT).”
The resolution states that nearby Artazn, LLC, plans to expand its zinc products facility in Tusculum and “improvement of the industrial access road to serve said proposed facility is necessary and vital to the successful completion of that project and the future economic well-being of this area.”
A reception will be held at 6 p.m. Monday preceding the board meeting at city hall to acknowledge Roger Hipps’ contributions to the city. Hipps is retiring from the Tusculum Department of Public Works after 21 years’ service.
The next scheduled meeting of the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners after Monday is at 7 p.m. Monday, March 27, at city hall.