Operation Southern Slowdown begins on Monday.
Beginning Monday through Sunday, July 24, the multi-state speed enforcement campaign will target drivers who exceed the speed limit in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, according to a news release from the Tennessee Office of Highway Safety.
"Speeding drivers are almost three times more likely to be involved in fatal or serious-injury crashes. Speeding increases the risk of losing control of your vehicle and threatens the safety of everyone around you. All we ask is for voluntary compliance to ensure everyone can make it home safely,” said Buddy Lewis, THSO director.
’CONCENTRATED ENFORCEMENT’ EFFORT
State troopers and local law enforcement officers will conduct concentrated enforcement on interstates and state highways in the five states for the entire week “in a team effort to stop the increase in drivers traveling at speeds well above the legal limit,” the news release said.
Law enforcement agencies in the southeast and across the nation have seen a substantial increase in the number of vehicles traveling at speeds above 100 miles per hour in the last two years, the release said.
"The majority of people driving in a safe and legal manner should not have to worry about their safety from selfish drivers who show no regard for their safety and the safety of others with their disregard for speed limits and other highway safety laws," said Allen Poole, director of the Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety.
The United States has seen an increase in overall traffic fatalities and speed-related traffic deaths in the last two years, statistics compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show.
While there was a 22% decline in total traffic crashes in the United States in 2020 compared to 2019 and an 11% decrease in the number miles traveled in the country in 2020 compared to the previous year, the number of persons killed in crashes nationwide in 2020 increased by 6.6% compared to 2019.
"As more motorists drive on our roads and highways during the busy summer travel period, this effort will serve as a strong reminder to obey the speed limit and other traffic safety laws," said Kenneth Boswell, director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
Speed was a factor in 29% of total traffic fatalities in the United States in 2020, a 3% increase from the previous year. The number of persons killed in crashes involving speeding increased by 17% in 2020 compared to 2019. Nearly one out of every three speeding drivers involved in a fatal crash in the United States in 2020 did not have a valid driver's license at the time of the crash, and 53% of speeding drivers who were involved in speeding crashes in the U.S. in 2020 were not wearing seat belts.
"We have seen promising results with these efforts in intercepting dangerous and deadly driving behaviors, especially due to speed,” said Robert G. Woods IV, Director of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.
Federal highway safety data shows that the youngest drivers on the road are involved in speed-related fatal crashes more than any other age group. Thirty-five percent of male drivers and 18% of female drivers in the 15-to-20-year-old age group were involved in fatal crashes nationwide in 2020. In the Southeast, the number of people killed in speed-related crashes in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina increased by 14% in 2020, compared to 2019. There were 1,611 persons killed in traffic crashes that involved speeding in the five states in 2020 and 1,418 persons killed in crashes involving speeding in 2018.
Operation Southern Slow Down began in 2017 when the five states in NHTSA's Region 4 decided to hold a week-long joint speed enforcement and education campaign in the third week of July with the goal of reducing crashes and saving lives.
“We can engineer the best transportation system, but speeding and aggressive driving continue to contribute to significant and critical behavior-related challenges on Florida’s roads. This partnership shows the commitment of working together and educating the community to help reach the target of zero serious injuries and fatalities on transportation systems,” said Will N. Watts, Jr., Flordia Department of Transportation assistant secretary for engineering and operations, and the Florida Governor’s Representative for Highway Safety.
Over a four-year period from 2017 through 2020 during Operation Southern Slow Down, a 2% percent reduction in traffic deaths in the five states from the week before to the week of the enforcement and education campaign and a 14% reduction in speed-related traffic deaths from the week before to the week of the program was noted.
SAFETY REMINDERS FOR DRIVERS
The NHTSA offers the following safety reminders:
- Faster speeds require longer to stop a vehicle.
- The stopping distance quadruples every time a driver doubles their speed.
- Allow more stopping time for bigger vehicles when traveling downhill on wet or uneven pavement.
- Check the speedometer when approaching a curve. Apply the brakes before the curve.
- Remember, children will usually drive in the manner they see adults. Set a good example by driving at the speed limit.
While traveling on the same road with speeding drivers:
- Give speeding drivers plenty of space.
- If speeding drivers are following too closely, allow them to pass.
- Stay out of the far-left lane unless a driver is passing another vehicle.
- Always wear a seat belt.