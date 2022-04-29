One Republican primary candidate for Greene County Circuit Court clerk has spent nearly $13,000 on her campaign, while another lists less than $1,000 in contributions and expenditures.
The figures are according to the most recent public record campaign financial disclosure statements filed with the Greene County Election Commission that tracks spending and contributions through April 23.
Early primary voting began April 13 and continued through Thursday. The primary winner will run unopposed in the general election Aug. 4.
Both incumbent Circuit Court Clerk Chris Shepard and challenger Whitney Shelton Collins, chief deputy Circuit Court clerk, have been active on the campaign circuit within the scope of their full-time duties.
Collins lists a total of $13,100 in self-financed contributions between Nov. 5, 2021, and April 23, in three disclosure statements filed covering those time frames. Collins’ campaign expenditures over that period total $12,998.
Financial disclosure statements filed by Shepard list total receipts of $620 between Jan. 16 and March 31, 2022, and no receipts between April 1 and 23.
Shepard lists no expenditures over the same time frame.
State law exempts candidates from detailed disclosure statements if contributions total $1,000 or less and expenditures total $1,000 or less.
In 2018, Shepard prevailed in a four-person Republican primary race and was unopposed for the four-year term of office in the general election. He and the other candidates announced their bid for office in 2018 after Circuit Court Clerk Pam Venerable announced her retirement. Collins was one of the four primary candidates in 2018.
Collins’ campaign financial disclosure statements show expenditures of $762 between Nov. 5, 2021, and Jan. 15, 2022. Funds were used for election-related materials, including shirts and signs.
Collins lists $2,900 in self-financed contributions to her campaign between Nov. 5 and Dec. 31, 2021.
Expenditures totaling $10,736 are listed by Collins for the period between Jan. 16 and March 31. Funds were spent for signs, shirts, sign and billboard advertising, radio advertising and a $1,000 donation to the Republican Party of Greene County.
Collins lists $9,900 in personally financed contributions to her campaign between Feb. 2 and March 30.
Between April 1 and 23, Collins spent $1,500 on the campaign for signs and advertising. She reported a $300 personal contribution to her campaign.
Shepard and other incumbents running for reelection for Greene County offices have said they are able to use signs and other campaign materials from previous elections to help publicize their 2022 primary campaigns.