Two suspects were taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after a far-ranging vehicle pursuit that crossed the state line into North Carolina.
Mark E. Ferguson, 53; and Robert D. Trinkle, 53; were both apprehended and are held in the Madison County Jail pending extradition to Tennessee.
Sheriff Wesley Holt assisted in their arrest in North Carolina, Deputy James Crum said in a report.
A purple pickup truck was seen about 4:10 p.m. Tuesday running a stop sign at the intersection of Whirlwind and Amity roads and then continue toward Old Asheville Highway at a high rate of speed, Crum said in the report.
Crum got behind the truck on East Allens Bridge Road, activated blue lights and attempted a traffic stop. The truck did not stop and sped up. The deputy gave chase. The truck made a turn on outbound Asheville Highway and was pursued into North Carolina.
Along the way, the 1996 Dodge pickup truck “passed several other innocent vehicles at a high rate of speed,” the report said.
The driver turned left on Franklin Mountain Road toward the Highway 208 intersection in Madison County.
Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt was waiting at the intersection with spike strips, which the truck left front tire passed over.
The pursuit continued on Highway 208 for several more miles “until his tire came completely off,” the report said.
The driver and a passenger ran on foot into nearby woods. A deputy chased the driver and caught him.
He was identified as Ferguson. A records check showed that Ferguson had a revoked driver’s license and the offense Tuesday was his third revoked driving charge.
Passenger Trinkle was located hiding in a brush-covered area.
A records check showed that both Ferguson and Trinkle had active violation of probation warrants out of Greene County.
Drug paraphernalia was found in the truck by Madison County deputies. Ferguson and Trinkle were taken to the Madison County Jail. Holds for offenses committed in Greene County will be placed, the report said.
Ferguson listed a Blue Springs Parkway address during a 2020 appearance in Greene County General Sessions Court.
Trinkle listed a Florida address during a 2019 appearance in Greene County Criminal Court.