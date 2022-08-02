Constance Senff, 4, center, smiles after receiving her backpack and school supplies. Brought by her motherAngela Senff, she was one of about 200 children at the Back to School Splash & Bash event held Saturday.
Megan Tomblin, Greeneville Police Department patrol officer and new school resource officer at Hal Henard Elementary School, speaks to a young child at Saturday’s Back to School Splash & Bash celebration. GPD’s Tim Davis, captain of the CID unit, looks on.
Constance Senff, 4, center, smiles after receiving her backpack and school supplies. Brought by her motherAngela Senff, she was one of about 200 children at the Back to School Splash & Bash event held Saturday.
A line of people formed outside Jones Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church to receive free backpacks and other school supplies during the Back to School Splash & Bash event Saturday.
Sun Photo By Nelson Morais
Vannessa Anderson serves beans to an attendee of the Back to School Splash & Bash on Saturday.
Sun Photo By Nelson Morais
Kids enjoyed the inflatables at the 14th annual Back to School Splash & Bash event held Saturday.
Sun Photo By Nelson Morais
Megan Tomblin, Greeneville Police Department patrol officer and new school resource officer at Hal Henard Elementary School, speaks to a young child at Saturday’s Back to School Splash & Bash celebration. GPD’s Tim Davis, captain of the CID unit, looks on.
Sun Photo By Nelson Morais
Jennifer Mincey and her daughter Samara Mincey, 5, were the recipients of one of about 200 backpacks with school supplies that were given away on Saturday.
Sun Photo By Nelson Morais
LeTisha Rogers said she went to the Splash & Bash celebration and backpack giveaway so her daughter could enjoy the activities and get school supplies.
Sun Photo By Nelson Morais
Katrina Rogers, left, and Mary Watterson, right, enjoyed the food with their families and friends at Saturday’s Back to School Splash & Bash celebration and backpack giveaway.
Sun Photo By Nelson Morais
Chrissy Jones and her daughter Emory Jones, 4, received a new free backpack with school supplies at Saturday’s Splash & Bash celebration.
About 200 backpacks filled with school supplies and other donated items were distributed to children during a back-to-school celebration and giveaway at the Coach J.J. Jones Memorial Park and Jones Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church across the street from the park on Saturday.
James Mayes, coordinator of the Back to School Splash and Bash, said during the celebration in the park, “The rain held off. I’m tickled. I’m happy. Good things happen when the community comes together.”
Several current and former Greeneville High School football players, as well as athletes on the GHS girls basketball team, helped distribute the backpacks, which children and their accompanying adults were able to fill with their choice of notebooks, folders, crayons, markers and basic necessity toiletries.
Mayes said he specifically recruited the Black football players to distribute the donated items temporarily stored in the church “because a lot of the kids look up to them.”
Before the distribution of backpacks and supplies, Katrina Rogers sat at a picnic table in the park with family members and friends and enjoyed the food provided at no cost.
“It’s a great turnout, a nice celebration,” Rogers said. “It’s the last weekend for kids (to enjoy themselves) before school starts.”
The Splash & Bash event included hamburgers, hot dogs, beans, slaw, water, and snack items that the Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen helped supply and serve.
The Each One, Reach One Community Resource, a club that takes food to homebound senior citizens and helps the community in other ways, co-hosted the Splash & Bash along with Mayes and the soup kitchen.
In the park, prior to the backpack distribution, there was music, a DJ, two inflatables for kids to bounce around in, fire trucks to inspect, dancing, basketball playing and water balloon fights to partake of.
Mayes said the Splash & Bash event was in its 14th year, with its scope expanded in recent years.
Mary Watterson was at the bash with her 8-year-old nephew, Grant Miller. “His mama is sick,” said Watterson, who offered to bring Miller. She enjoyed a hot dog and soda.
LeTisha Rogers was at the event “for activities for my little girl, and to get school supplies.” She said her daughter, A’nyla Rogers, 5, will start kindergarten, her first year of public schooling, at Highland Elementary School next month.