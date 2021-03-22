Spring arrived right on schedule Saturday, with sunny skies and mild temperatures.
It was a welcome sight for those who have spent much of the past year behind closed doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people took advantage of the agreeable weather Saturday to get out and have fun.
The Easter Bunny was part of the agenda Saturday for the Cox family of Chuckey. Jasper Cox, gently encouraged by mom Marci Cox, cautiously approached the Easter Bunny, who was greeting visitors in a booth next to the Paisley Peach Trading Co. on Tusculum Boulevard.
Craft vendors in nearby booths were doing a brisk business at the impromptu market hosted by the Paisley Peach.
Little Jasper Cox didn’t quite know what to make of the adult-size white rabbit. He was reassured by his parents, Marci and Jordan Cox.
“It’s his first time seeing the Easter Bunny,” Jordan Cox said. “Marci saw it on Facebook and we thought we could come by.”
Marci and Jordan watched as their 16-month-old son took tentative steps toward the Easter Bunny, who held out a paw. Jasper smiled and they became friends.
Crystal Brooks, an event planner and owner of Taylorlee Creations in Greeneville, was one of the participants. Employee Michelle Peterson was in the Easter Bunny suit.
“It’s been going very good,” Brooks said Saturday afternoon.
The Easter Bunny also spent time standing along Tusculum Boulevard and waving at passing drivers.
“People are honking,” Peterson said. “Some kids are scared (of the bunny) but the majority of them were being great.”
Elsewhere in Greene County, evidence of spring fever was apparent.
Some people went for rides. Many took their pets, and approving dogs gulped the fresh air with their heads jutting out of car windows.
Others trimmed neglected lawns or began preparing their gardens for the 2021 planting season.
Going for a walk on one of the many trails in Greene County was also a popular pastime.
Sunny, warm weather continued Sunday. High temperatures in the 60s are forecast by the National Weather Service throughout the work week, with no precipitation likely until at least Wednesday.