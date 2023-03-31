This Saturday, April 1, BajaRon's Custom Performance Spyder & Ryker Gear is set to host its First Annual Spyders and Rykers in The Smokies Event and Poker Run. Riders from across the state and beyond have converged on the town to participate in the event, according to a news release.
The Poker Run ride will take place on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. and ending around 4:30 p.m. The poker run features a scenic ride through some of the most picturesque routes of the county, with a mix of curves, straights and scenic views of the mountains.
The event will also include food, historic stops, and Baja Ron’s offering a range of Spyder gear and accessories.
The ride starts from 301 S. Main St., Greeneville, and stops at five locations (Baja Ron’s, Kinser Park, David Crockett Birthplace State Park, Surgoinsville Park, and Amis Mill).
"We are thrilled to host this exciting event in Greeneville," said the shop owner, Ron Athon. "This ride rally is a great opportunity for riders to connect with other enthusiasts, explore the town and enjoy a great day out on their bikes."
The event has been designed to ensure the safety of all participants. All riders are required to wear protective gear and follow traffic laws.
Registration for the event is open online and will also be available on-site. The event itself is free admission and includes a raffle, and the registration fee is $10 per rider for the Poker Run.
For more information on the First Annual Spyders and Rykers in The Smokies Event and Poker Run, visit Baja Ron’s Facebook page or contact the organizers at 423-609-7588.